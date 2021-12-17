CHARLESTON — Federal mine safety regulators have said West Virginia mine operators caused accidents that killed miners in two separate incidents on consecutive days in June.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration released final reports on the two fatal accidents last week. The reports cite a lack of adequate policies and controls from Marion County Coal Resources Inc., and Marfork Coal Company LLC, for the respective deaths of Trenten Dille and Nicholas Adkins.
Dille, 26, of Littleton, died after a portion of a mine rib sheared off and pinned him against a continuous mining machine while he was trying to install a rib bolt at the Marion County Mine, in Metz, on June 2, according to MSHA.
Adkins, 42, of Racine, died after a shuttle car struck him on June 3 at the Marfork Coal Company-owned Horse Creek Eagle Mine, near Naoma in Raleigh County, according to the agency.
Marion County Coal Resources did not perform an adequate evaluation of hazardous rib conditions and lacked effective policies or procedures to control mine rib corners before the continuous mining machine had advanced enough to install rib bolts, resulting in the accident that killed Dille, MSHA said.
Marion County Coal Resources Inc., is a Fairview-based company controlled by St. Clairsville, Ohio-based American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc., which could not be reached for comment.
The agency issued a citation to Marion County Coal Resources for not controlling the mine rib corner that pinned Dille against the mining machine. Marion County Coal Resources is contesting the citation, according to agency records.
MSHA records list 55 assessed or proposed penalties totaling more than $34,000 for Marion County Coal Resources at the Marion County Mine for alleged violations of the federal mine safety statute requiring protection from roof, face and rib falls — the same statute the agency found the company violated in the accident causing Dille’s death — since the start of June 2021.
More than a quarter of those penalties were marked as “significant and substantial,” meaning an inspector believed it was likely the hazard could result in an injury or illness of a reasonably serious nature.
But the company has paid just over 10% of the total amount of penalties assessed or proposed, with nine of them still being contested, according to agency data.
The Marfork Coal Company did not have adequate policies, procedures or controls to protect miners in haulageways from being contacted by mobile face equipment, leading to Adkins’ death, MSHA said.
Haulageways are passages in a mine along which coal is transported.
Marfork Coal submitted a written action plan to prevent a reoccurrence, including procedures for miners to communicate with mobile equipment operators, miners wearing strobe lights while on a working section, ensuring the functionality of cameras installed on all shuttle cars and installing an approved proximity detection system on all shuttle cars at the mine, per MSHA.
A working section includes all areas of a mine from the loading point of the section to and including where coal is extracted, an area known as the working face of a mine.
Marfork Coal Company’s parent company, Bristol, Tennessee-based Alpha Metallurgical Resources, could not be reached for comment.
The final report on the accident that killed Adkins does not list any citations.
But MSHA lists eight citations at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine since the accident for violations the agency deemed “significant and substantial,” including alleged violations of statutes requiring protection from roof, face and rib falls, insulation for power wires and cables, marking of circuit breakers and maintenance of machinery in safe operating condition.
Assessed and proposed penalties for the violations total more than $21,000, but agency records say Marfork Coal has paid less than $5,000, with four of the penalties under contest.
The six fatal mining accidents in West Virginia so far in 2021 mark the most the state has had in any year since 2017, when it suffered eight, according to state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training data.
There have been 27 fatal mining accidents in West Virginia since the start of 2016, per state data.
The fatal accident at the Horse Creek Eagle Mine in June was the second at the site in that span.
In October 2017, James Adkins, 48, was attempting to cross a moving conveyor belt at the tailpiece to complete his examination of the belt when he fell, resulting in his death, according to MSHA. The agency said Marfork Coal did not follow proper safety procedures, including failing to provide adequate belt cross-overs to allow miners to access both sides of the belt line while completing their work.