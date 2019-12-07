WASHINGTON — American businesses have complained for years that they can’t find the workers they need to fill available jobs. November’s robust hiring gain suggests that at least some have found a way to do so.
With the unemployment rate now at a half-century low of 3.5%, many economists have also warned that hiring would soon slow simply because there are fewer unemployed workers available.
That day may still come, but it didn’t in November. Employers added 266,000 jobs last month, the most since January. Monthly hiring has, in fact, picked up since earlier this year: It averaged 205,000 for the past three months, up from a recent low of 135,000 in July.
Friday’s jobs report largely squelched fears of a recession that had taken hold in the summer. Steady job growth has helped reassure consumers that the economy is expanding and that their jobs and incomes remain secure. That should boost spending and growth in the months ahead.
The latest numbers were welcome news, coming as President Donald Trump’s trade war with China has been weighing on the economy.
Companies have cut back on their investments in plants and industrial equipment, slowing growth. But employers seem to be shrugging off those concerns, adding jobs at a solid clip. And other risks to the global economy, such as a disorderly Brexit for the U.K., have faded in the past month. Given all that, the economy could provide a boost for Trump in next year’s election.
Investors cheered the report. The S&P 500 rose 28 points, or 0.9% to 3,145, erasing its losses for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337 points, or 1.2%, to 28,015. The Nasdaq rose 85 points, or 1%, to 8,656.
The new job numbers were released as companies have been getting more creative about enticing workers as the ranks of the unemployed dwindle.
Some are willing to hire people who are less qualified and train them, while others are raising pay to attract more applicants. Still others are offering flexible work schedules or have dropped some drug-testing requirements.
These efforts have lifted the proportion of Americans with jobs and lowered the unemployment rate by much more than many economists thought possible.
“Companies have somehow achieved continued success in luring job candidates,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities.
Wages overall still aren’t growing as quickly as they have in previous expansions, but there are signs of improvement. Average hourly pay for workers, excluding managers and supervisors, which covers about 80% of the workforce, rose 3.7% in November from a year ago.
That’s just a tick lower than October’s figure, which was the highest since the recession.
Companies are also offering bigger raises to entice potential candidates who are employed elsewhere.
Workers who switched jobs saw their pay rise 4.3% from a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the biggest gain since the recession and a full percentage point higher than the pay increase for those who stayed.