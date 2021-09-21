Pictured from left to right are Jeff Archambault, interim dean, Lewis College of Business; Donnie Holcomb, lifelong friend of Chris Cline and former CFO of the Cline Group; Jerome A. Gilbert, Marshall University president; Thomas J. Obrokta Jr., Encova Insurance president and CEO; Robert R. Simpson Jr., former interim dean, Lewis College of Business; Earl Ray Tomblin, former Governor of West Virginia; Commodore Tony Martin, Lewis College of Business advisory board president; and Avi Mukherjee, Marshall University interim provost and senior vice president.
HUNTINGTON — To be inducted into the Lewis College of Business Hall of Fame is the highest honor awarded to business leaders by Marshall University, school officials said last week.
“Nomination requires that candidates be of the highest moral character and their business and personal reputations be meritorious. Each candidate will have served in his or her professional life for a substantial period of time, and each candidate must either be a graduate or have made a significant impact on Marshall University,” officials said during an induction ceremony on Friday, which also celebrated the 100th year of business education at Marshall University.
The 2021 inductees were Chris Cline, founder of Foresight Energy (posthumously); Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert; Thomas J. Obrokta Jr., president and CEO of Encova Insurance; Robert R. Simpson Jr., former interim business dean; and Earl Ray Tomblin, former governor of West Virginia.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.