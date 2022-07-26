The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220424_hd_malibujacks
Jennifer Pridemore, of Lavalette, right, and Elyse, 6, race down the go-kart track together during the grand opening of Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Ashland.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

ASHLAND -- Five Star Parks & Attractions has completed its acquisition of Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Parks in the cities of Ashland, Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky. The acquisition brings Five Star's holdings to 16 family entertainment centers in eight states, the company said in a news release.

Five Star said in the release it was drawn to Malibu Jack's because of the company's innovative approach to creating "indoor theme parks" by transforming vacant buildings into entertainment spaces rather than building new venues from the ground up.

