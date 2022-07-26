ASHLAND -- Five Star Parks & Attractions has completed its acquisition of Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Parks in the cities of Ashland, Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky. The acquisition brings Five Star's holdings to 16 family entertainment centers in eight states, the company said in a news release.
Five Star said in the release it was drawn to Malibu Jack's because of the company's innovative approach to creating "indoor theme parks" by transforming vacant buildings into entertainment spaces rather than building new venues from the ground up.
The Hatton family – brothers Steve, Terry and Jeff – opened the first Malibu Jack's location in Lexington nine years ago, then expanded into Louisville. Both sites quickly gained popularity and were relocated to the two larger facilities that exist today. The third site opened in December 2021 in Ashland.
"Our goal has always been to find a way that we, as entrepreneurs, could also make a positive impact on our communities, turning what had been an eyesore or empty store into a place that brings joy to residents and visitors alike," Terry Hatton said in the release. "We love that challenge, and what appeals to us about this partnership with Five Star is that we'll be able to expand our reach, bringing our original vision to families across the country."
Though attractions vary by site, the Malibu Jack's indoor theme parks feature bowling alleys, go-kart tracks, miniature golf, laser tag, rides, arcades and a kids' play area known as Bounce Beach. Each new site creates about 100 jobs for its local community.
"This is an exciting time for the brand," said David Hasler, the CEO of Malibu Jack's. "In the last six months we'd been preparing our team for growth – realigning roles, optimizing systems and enhancing existing processes. We are energized about working alongside the Five Star team to realize Malibu Jack's brand potential."
Five Star CEO John Dunlap said, "Since our inception, Five Star Parks & Attractions has been focused on finding partners who have developed creative ways to really make a difference in our industry. With Malibu Jack's, the Hatton family found a way to not only deliver on a promise of year-round family fun but also to repurpose existing buildings and make a positive impact on their communities. We look forward to collaborating with them to see what we can do to make Malibu Jack's a household name from coast to coast."
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.