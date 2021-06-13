CEREDO — Flights at Huntington Tri-State Airport are returning to pre-pandemic levels this summer, according to airport director Brent Brown.
“In June of 2020, during the pandemic Allegiant Air had 67 flights,” Brown said. “Just in the first week and a few days in June we’ve already had 98 flights. That’s a huge accomplishment.”
Brown says looking back at the month of April, the contrast between 2020 and pre-pandemic 2019 is striking.
“April 2020, Allegiant had 45 total enplanements and three flights, which is not normal,” he said. “April 2019 they had 4,854 enplanements and 35 flights.”
Brown says a promising sign of recovery can be found looking at April 2021 data.
“Allegiant had 3,019 enplanements and 26 flights,” he said.
Recovery from the coronavirus might finally be underway in the airline industry, Brown hopes.
“I think people are anxious to get out of their area and go and enjoy the beach,” Brown said.
“I couldn’t wait to go on vacation this year,” said Allison Hayan, of Hico, West Virginia, after arriving at the airport from Fort Walton Beach area of Florida. “I had a vacation planned last year, but didn’t take it due to COVID.”
Another passenger on Hayan’s flight was Brenda Young, also of Hico.
“We didn’t even plan a vacation last year, so this year’s was extra special,” Young said. “I think most everyone is ready to get back to flying and going on trips.”
According to Travel Pulse, the airline industry was hammered by the pandemic, at one point in April of 2020 carrying just 5% of the passengers it moved in 2019. However, it reported current leisure travel as surging and said capacity is back to about 70% compared with two years ago.
“Consumer confidence about air travel is clearly strengthening,” Brown said.
Brown says the airport and the industry have come a long way since flights were put on hold in Huntington from October last year through January this year.
“CARES Act funding gave the airport $1.7 million for operational expenses and Heroes Act funding brought in another $1.3 million,” he said. “That helped us get through that tough period.”
However, Brown said FAA grant-funded projects at the airport never stopped, even during the pandemic.
“We just kept moving forward with those,” he said. “Our $13 million pond project on the south side of the runway where we drained and discovered a massive slip is expected to be completed sometime this September. The down time actually allowed them to do more things because the lack of flights gave them more access time to the runway safety area and the runway itself.”
Two general maintenance projects were also done during the pandemic, Brown added, which included rubber removal from the runway and runway painting.
“We are now working on some aesthetics and beautifying the airport,” he said. “We have some bids out to do some painting of the terminal and other areas as well. We want that appeal for those coming to the Tri-State region maybe for the first time.”
Now that things are trending in the right direction, American Airlines currently offers three direct flights a day to Charlotte, North Carolina, from Huntington.
“From there you can just about go anywhere you want,” Brown said. “They have quite a few connections in Charlotte.
For June and July, Allegiant stepped up the number of its flights.
“They are going to Myrtle Beach, Sanford, Punta Gorda, St. Pete and Destin,” he said. “We had as many as six Allegiant flights in a day thus far, which is a pretty heavy load for us, but we are happy to take it on.”
Brown added that mask wearing is still required when flying.
“Many restrictions have been eased back, but masks are required going through the checkpoint, into the secured area and on board the flight,” he said.
Brown says it hasn’t stopped the summer surge of enplanements.
“It’s awesome to see this terminal packed,” he said. “It’s funny because we haven’t used our overflow lot in probably 15 or 16 months and about a week and a half ago we started seeing people utilizing it. Things are turning around a little quicker that we anticipated, which is a great thing.”
For information about flights at the Huntington Tri-State Airport, visit tristateairport.com.