BUFFALO, W.Va. — Toyota West Virginia’s eye-catching SmartFlower solar arrays at its new solar garden near the main entrance of its plant near Buffalo advertise the company’s commitment to renewable energy and are the talk of the town.
“The first time I saw them installing them, I really didn’t know what they were,” said Cecilia Casto, of Buffalo, who drove past on her way to Blankenship Grocery. “Once I realized they were solar panels that look like flowers I thought it was pretty cool looking.”
James Johnson, of Point Pleasant, was at the Dollar General store just up the road from the plant and said he saw the solar flowers close last week while he was driving by.
“After the sun went down, the petals collapsed,” he said. “It was amazing to watch how they worked.”
The solar array was made by SmartFlower Solar, which is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Much like a sunflower, SmartFlowers bloom at sunrise and follow the sun’s path throughout the day, allowing them to capture the sun’s rays effectively. Because they maintain a 90-degree angle to the sun, the power they produce is optimized over that of traditional solar panels. At sunset, the flowers fold back up and await sunrise the following morning. The petals are self-cleaning, lined with tiny brushes that remove dirt and debris when they open and close.
The plant at Buffalo is the only Toyota plant to use this particular type of solar array.
“We are committed to using various types of renewable energy across our facilities,” said Marc Crouse, senior engineer with Toyota West Virginia. “We wanted these solar flowers to showcase our commitment to renewable energy and our commitment to the environment.”
Crouse said the five SmartFlower solar arrays will help power the facility’s employee services buildings, which are home to the uniform store, footwear store, credit union, clinic and pharmacy. The flowers also help power three electric vehicle charging stations.
“The flat panels are great, and, in fact, we also have the largest solar array in the state, 2.6 megawatts of flat panels,” Crouse said. “However, we like that these flowers are highly visible and offer our visitors to our plant, or anyone driving by, a chance to see them and, hopefully, engage more with not just solar power, but to also start to think about science, robotics and technology.”
Debbie Harmon, of Leon, said she loves the artistic design.
“It’s so colorful and combines art and solar education, which I think could be a great way to teach children about solar energy and how it works,” she said.
“This is just one more way Toyota West Virginia is embracing alternative energy and reducing our ecological footprint here in the Mountain State,” said David Rosier, Toyota West Virginia president. “Our environmental team is always working to make our plant more efficient and guiding our efforts to create a more sustainable future.”
Crouse said the company has not been contacted by others about doing something like this elsewhere in the region.
“Not yet, but we are always looking for innovative ways to collaborate with groups who are interested in a more sustainable future,” he said.
Toyota West Virginia’s traditional solar panel’s that are producing the 2.6 megawatts of power are located just behind the plant.
“That is enough to power over 400 homes,” Crouse said. “The solar generation also reduces the Buffalo plant’s C02 emissions by an estimated four million pounds per year.”
He said Toyota West Virginia is doing it’s part to meet the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050.
“This is a global company initiative by which we hope to minimize environmental impacts and, through outreach activities, have a net positive impact on society and the planet,” he said. “In addition to our solar arrays, we have a wind power agreement with Clearway Energy Group to purchase electricity from the 115-megawatt Black Rock wind farm in the Eastern Panhandle. The system came online early last year and is expected to produce enough electricity for Toyota to offset 166.6 million kilowatt-hours annually with renewable energy and eliminate 72,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide.”
Toyota West Virginia was also recently named the winner of the Wildlife Habitat Council’s prestigious Ibis Award. This award recognizes a Wildlife Habitat Council certified program that has “demonstrated resiliency of spirit and advancement of conservation despite unforeseen or unique challenges.”
The group specifically cited the plant’s nature trail, which features forest and wetland habitats, a pollinator garden, an outdoor classroom, bird houses, bat houses and a nesting platform to support avian species in the area.
The nature trail and the outdoor classroom can be utilized by outside groups, Crouse added.
“They are just another way Toyota West Virginia gives back,” Rosier said. “Toyota has invested over $10 million in the community, supporting a wide range of philanthropic initiatives.”
Tonia Smith, of Buffalo, was shopping at a local grocery story in town and said she has also stopped to look at the solar garden.
“These solar flowers are just going to bring in more people to the area, which should help the local gas stations, grocery stores and other retail businesses too,” she said. “While they may not power the entire plant, the solar flowers are getting a lot of attention, and that can only be a good thing for Buffalo and the entire region.”