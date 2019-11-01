DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining.
The union said the deal was reached Wednesday night but didn’t give details.
The deal still has to be approved by committees of national union leaders and local officials who will meet in Detroit Friday. Then it will be sent to Ford’s 55,000 union workers for a ratification vote.
The tentative agreement “preserves job security and rewards UAW Ford members for their quality work,” Union President Gary Jones said.
The agreement likely will mirror the pact approved last week by General Motors workers after a 40-day strike.
The GM contract has a mix of pay raises and lump-sum checks, a quicker path to full wages for new hires and assurances that temporary workers can become full-time. It also includes $7.7 billion in investments at U.S. factories.
UAW Vice President Rory Gamble, the chief negotiator with Ford, said bargainers were talking during the GM strike.
The union’s “pattern bargaining strategy” won unspecified salary and benefits gains with Ford and secured over $6 billion in product investments in American facilities, Gamble said in a statement. The investments will create or keep over 8,500 jobs, but no precise number of new jobs was given.
Ford confirmed that the agreement had been reached on a new four-year contract but said details would be provided later.
If Ford workers approve the contract, bargaining will then focus on Fiat Chrysler, which may not be as open to granting the terms of the GM contract.