HUNTINGTON — A commercial building that was the former location of The Brace Shoppe, a company that offered orthotics and prosthetics services at 4535 U.S. 60 East, sold during a public auction Tuesday.
Bidding started at $150,000 and sold with the high bid of $315,000, plus a 10% auctioneer’s fee for a total sales price of $346,500.
“The high bidder was an online buyer who doesn’t want to disclose any information right now until the sale is public record after its finalized,” said Blake Shamblin, southern regional manager for Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction & Realty Service, who conducted the auction.
The building is a single story that offers more than 3,190 square feet on a lot of about a half acre lot with several parking spaces.
The building was marketed as a turn-key professional building with many updates, including a rubber roof and air conditioning units in 2010.
Shamblin said the traffic count that passes the location is estimated at over 28,000 vehicles daily.
“This location was proven to be a successful medical business due to its proximity to St. Mary’s Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital and multiple MedExpress locations,” Shamblin added.
The property is listed in the Cabell County Assessor’s Office in District 4, Map 3R, Parcel 163. It could take as long as 30 days for the listing to be updated after the sale is final.
