CHARLESTON — A former spokesman for Gov. Jim Justice will be the interim director of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
The Educational Broadcasting Authority held a special meeting Monday and approved the appointment of Carl “Butch” Antolini.
“Mr. Antolini has broad experience, certainly in print media,” authority chairman Bill File said in outlining Antolini’s experience.
In addition to serving as Justice’s communications director, Antolini has worked as communications director for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and as general manager and executive editor of the Beckley Register-Herald.
He’s also worked in leadership roles for other newspapers, such as The Times-News in Cumberland, Maryland; The Dominion Post in Morgantown; and The Inter-Mountain in Elkins. He served as director of operations for Ogden Directories Inc., in Parkersburg, and as news and sports director for WELK-FM in Elkins.
“Mr. Antolini, I believe, brings a lot of skills to the table,” File said. “He certainly has not professed to be an expert in all fields of public broadcasting. I have spoken with Mr. Antolini. He is ready to take on the task to serve as our interim director.”
In a statement from Public Broadcasting, Antolini said he is proud and excited to have the opportunity to lead the agency.
“Providing the public with objective, balanced and accurate news coverage, working with our educators to deliver the most up-to-date methods of instruction through broadcasting, and telling our state’s story are some, but not all, of the areas that we need to focus on at WVPB,” he said.
“There are many challenges ahead,” he added, “and I’m looking forward to working with the staff and the many members of the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Foundation and Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting to grow the operation for the benefit of all West Virginians.”
The board also officially terminated the employment of former executive director Chuck Roberts. Roberts had announced his termination in an Oct. 7 email to Public Broadcasting staff and the Gazette-Mail.
His termination came weeks after Justice replaced five of the eight appointed positions on the Educational Broadcasting Authority.
The authority’s board on Monday also formed a committee to oversee the search for a permanent executive director. File said the committee will consist of File, vice chairman Michael Farrell and Randall Reid-Smith, curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
“It will be an open search, [in] which individuals will certainly be given the opportunity to apply for the position,” File said.
The authority also approved the establishment of an advisory committee on journalistic and editorial integrity. File said authority for establishing the committee is in state code, but the committee has not been active for “a number of years.”
The committee will consist of five members who are not part of the authority’s board. File, Farrell and Smith will present names for the committee to the authority. Authority board members also will make suggestions, he said.
The committee will advise the authority on issues related to journalistic independence and editorial integrity, File said.
“It’s a matter that the authority feels it should have,” File said. “We should have this committee — should have had it all along, but we haven’t. We feel it’s a responsibility we have to Public Broadcasting to form and have an active committee.”