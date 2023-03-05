HUNTINGTON — The former Pepsi plant property on Monroe Avenue in Huntington’s West End has been sold to an Ohio machine shop company.
Accucut Services, which started in 2014 in Proctorville, Ohio, and was most recently located in the Point Industrial Park in South Point, Ohio, closed on the sale last week. It includes two buildings, four vacant lots and more than 65,000 square feet on nearly two acres in the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue and runs to Jackson Avenue.
“We do work for manufacturing facilities, fabrication facilities, machine shops and local plants and factories,” said Shane Pauley, owner of Accucut. “The company has been growing since it started in 2014, and growth was reason for the move. The location fits good for space with room to grow and I-64 access.”
Pauley says the company has also purchased $250,000 worth of new equipment and has plans to buy more.
“The current real estate purchase and new equipment represents nearly $1.5 million in new investment in the company and in Huntington,” he said.
Pauley said the company currently has 10 employees, but that number will increase with the move to Huntington.
“We plan to hire a minimum of five more people right away with more in near future,” he said.
Pauley said the company offers high-definition plasma cutting and laser cutting, along with industrial and commercial media blasting, liquid painting and powder coating services.
“I have 30 years experience servicing the industrial market in the Tri-State area, and I have grown the company slow and steady by design,” he said. “I resisted trying to get to big to fast, and fortunately we continue to grow each year.”
Pauley, 54, said he was born and raised in Huntington.
“I am so excited to be able to move my business to my hometown,” he said. “It’s nice to be back in Huntington and be part of the revitalization of the city.”
The sellers of the property were 1531 Realty for the buildings and Huntington Realty Corp. for the lot to the south, according to Pancake Realty Co. in Huntington, which handled the transaction.
The history of the plant shows when Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company bottled products at the facility it was a very large manufacturing, warehouse and shipping company with many offices. The smaller building across West 16th Street was used for maintenance of the company’s fleet and for vending machines.
In April 2022, PepsiCo Beverages North America’s opened a new $16.5 million, 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Ona, saying it outgrew its Huntington location.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
