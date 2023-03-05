The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The former Pepsi plant property on Monroe Avenue in Huntington’s West End has been sold to an Ohio machine shop company.

Accucut Services, which started in 2014 in Proctorville, Ohio, and was most recently located in the Point Industrial Park in South Point, Ohio, closed on the sale last week. It includes two buildings, four vacant lots and more than 65,000 square feet on nearly two acres in the 1500 block of Monroe Avenue and runs to Jackson Avenue.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

