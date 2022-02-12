HUNTINGTON — Evan Jenkins, former justice and chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, has joined the law firm his grandfather started almost 100 years ago, Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC in Huntington.
“My grandfather, John E. Jenkins Sr., started the firm in 1923, and my father, John E. ‘Jack’ Jenkins Jr., joined him in 1950,” Jenkins said. “I started practicing law there in 1988, several years before becoming the general counsel to the state Chamber of Commerce. Then I went into public service and now I am coming home.”
Jenkins will focus his practice on representing clients in local, state and federal government relations, coalition building, association management, grant procurement, strategic planning, and appellate practice review and strategy.
“I have never been more excited about our state’s future and I’m ready to put my 25 years of state and federal legislative experience and extensive network of contacts to work for my clients and our state at Jenkins Fenstermaker,” said Jenkins.
Jenkins says he is bringing a new practice area into the firm.
“They did not have a government relations practice, so it’s exciting to expand this unique service to the firm’s clients,” he said.
Jenkins says he will work promoting job-creating economic development projects and champion issues he believes will benefit the people of West Virginia.
“We are at the cusp of a real growth opportunity in our region, and my public service has always been about improving the business climate to attract new jobs,” he explained. “A good job solves lots of problems.”
Jenkins says he will work with businesses of all sizes in the state and the region, as well as working with prospective employers wanting to locate in West Virginia.
“Government policies matter in site selection, and I will be working with those on the font line that are investing in jobs and growth,” he said. “Government directly or indirectly impacts the ability of a business to grow and create more jobs. I will work with clients to help them navigate complex government structures, like tax policies, the litigation environment and other areas, to assist with creating more opportunities for job investment.”
A native of Huntington, Jenkins will conduct his legal practice from the firm’s Huntington location. The firm also has a location in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
“We are excited to welcome Evan back to our firm. His public and private experience will be very valuable for our clients, our communities and our colleagues,” said Steven Wellman, CEO and managing member of Jenkins Fenstermaker. “Evan’s expertise in government relations allows Jenkins Fenstermaker to offer a service that is in high demand, particularly with the growth in the state’s economic development outlook. We are thrilled to give our clients the opportunity to benefit from Evan’s unparalleled experience and unique skill set.”
Jenkins was appointed to the state Supreme Court by Gov. Jim Justice on Aug. 25, 2018, and elected by the voters Nov. 6, 2018.
Before joining the court, Jenkins was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, to which he was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2016. Jenkins also served in the West Virginia Senate, being elected in 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served three terms in the West Virginia House of Delegates, being elected in 1994, 1996 and 1998.
In the private sector he was the executive director of the West Virginia State Medical Association, general counsel of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and taught business law at Marshall University.
Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC provides representation in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. More information can be found at https://www.jenkinsfenstermaker.com/.