HUNTINGTON – A free workshop hosted by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) on the “Ins and Outs of Subcontracting,” featuring George Murray of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is coming to Huntington.
The workshop, also sponsored by the Regional Contracting Assistance Center, will take place at The RCBI’s Huntington facility, located at 1050 Fourth Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 13.
Company representatives who want to know more about how to become subcontractors on federal contracts will learn about teaming agreements, joint ventures, mentor/protégé agreements and channel sales, RCBI officials said.
“Often, it is a requirement for major federal contractors to subcontract with smaller companies and manufacturers,” said Derek Scarbro, director of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery, an initiative that strives to diversify the region’s economy.
For more information about the workshop, contact Scarbro at 304-781-1675 or at dscarbro@rcbi.org. To register, go to www.rcbi.org/go/subcontracting.