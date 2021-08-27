HUNTINGTON — Frontier Communications says it will hire 100 new employees in West Virginia by the end of 2021.
The newly added roles will include cable splicers and outside plant technicians to support the company’s expansion of its fiber network over the next three years, according to a company press release.
Frontier is actively recruiting throughout the state, including in the Huntington, Charleston, Bluefield, Buckhannon, Clarksburg, Martinsburg, Parkersburg and Wheeling areas.
“The company is providing competitive salary and benefits, as well as access to state-of-the-art equipment, technology and paid training,” the release said.
“Frontier is making substantial investments in fiber-optic technology, which requires hiring the best talent that will help us achieve our growth plans,” Veronica Bloodworth, the company’s chief network officer, said in the release. “West Virginia is a strategic location for our business, and we are pleased to expand our employee footprint and invest for the long-term throughout the state.”
The company’s hiring plans in West Virginia are part of a broader, nationwide effort to accelerate its fiber buildout to bring faster connectivity to 10 million locations by the end of 2025, added Bloodworth.
“Frontier is setting the standard for the future of fiber network connectivity, and we are building a team of field operations specialists well-equipped to lead the charge,” she said in the release.
The company declined a request from The Herald-Dispatch to interview or respond to any other questions. In an email, the company said it would only address job news, but would not comment on other issues.
Frontier Communications has been under fire for its internet service and its landline phone service, with dozens of formal complaints being lodged against the company over the past several years.
The company has been sued by disgruntled internet customers. It was ordered by the West Virginia Public Service Commission to conduct an audit of its operations. The company has been on the radar of both state and federal officials over alleged poor service.
