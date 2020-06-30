HUNTINGTON — After nearly eight months of absence, the giant Frostop Drive-In frosted mug has returned to its spinning spot of glory at 1449 Hal Greer Blvd. in Huntington.
The giant mug has been a local delight of Huntington since the chain restaurant’s opening in 1959, when the franchise location was opened by Rupert McGinnis and Bill Warnock. After McGinnis died, his widow, Marion McGinnis, purchased the restaurant in 1980.
Following her death in 1996, the iconic restaurant has since been owned by sisters Marilyn Murdock and Bing Murphy. Having suffered several technical issues in recent years, after nearly 61 years of ongoing service, the sisters decided the aged sign was in desperate need of a renovation.
“My husband and our manager have worked on it countless times,” said Murdock. “But it was so old, and the parts were so old, and we had lost so many bearings that it would always spin a bit, then stop, then go a bit and stop again. It needed to be remade.”
The decision was made to take the mug down in November 2019, and the public was quick to notice. Murdock said she was overwhelmed by the amount of positive community support and concern the mug had been given.
“We always laughed about it,” said Murdock. “We couldn’t really believe all the people who were asking, ‘Where’s the mug? Where’s the mug?’ We just told them it was at the hospital!”
The mug was originally sent to Wooten Machine Co. Inc., located in the 3500 block of 16th Street Road. There it was gutted, having most of its internal mechanisms repaired and replaced, and it was found that many of the parts were obsolete.
Once finished, the mug was sent to Alley Cat Signs, which scanned and recorded the design of the mug before scraping it clean and applying a fresh coat of authentic, “iconic Frostop colors.”
Though the actual manpower and effort put into refitting and redesigning the mug was not affected by COVID-19, Murdock said the pandemic did slow the rate and availability of parts needed to make the machine work, causing production time to drag.
The mug was transported down Hal Greer Boulevard early Tuesday morning on the back of a truck, before it was hoisted back into position on top of the drive-in by a single crane at 7 a.m. Murdock described the process as going seamlessly and without a hitch. At 11 a.m., the mug was reactivated and sent spinning once more.
Like the giant mug, the Frostop Drive-In has not been adversely affected by the coronavirus in any major way. Murdock described the drive-in as having been blessed with good fortune in the past few months, having been able to continue serving takeout-only meals to the public.
Murdock said she hopes to rearrange Frostop’s tables in an outside pattern, as to let customers sit down and eat, and hopes to be able to use their iconic frosted mugs again soon.
“Today was amazing,” Murdock said Tuesday. “The logo is a little bit smoother. The colors are vibrant. Everything just looks great. For now, we just want to keep doing what we’ve been doing to keep our customers and employees safe, and hopefully the community will continue to support us. We’ve been immensely grateful for the love and care we’ve been shown.”