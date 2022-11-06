POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — On Nov. 1, 1952, Jack Fruth opened the first Fruth Pharmacy on Jackson Avenue in Point Pleasant.
“Dad realized the fact that Point Pleasant needed a pharmacy,” said Lynne Fruth, daughter of Jack Fruth and president and chairman of the board of the now 70-year-old business. “With his mother, Marjorie Fruth, by his side, he ran the pharmacy that exciting first day and took in $37. His adventure in business had begun.”
A 70-year celebration of business for Fruth Pharmacy is also a celebration of the life of Jack Fruth and his gifts to the local communities in which Fruth Pharmacy continues to serve, Lynne Fruth said.
Jack Fruth left a budding military career at Greenbriar Military School when he lost his sight due to measles, pneumonia and scarlet fever.
“His plan was to be a West Pointer and become a military officer,” she said. “He was near death and for a period of time he was blind.”
After an experimental procedure at the time, Jack Fruth regained partial vision.
“That ended his military career,” Lynne Fruth said.
However, losing his sight turned her father’s path in a new direction.
“He transferred to Ohio State School of Pharmacy and graduated from there,” she said. “He also met my mother there.”
After college, Jack and Frances “Babs” Fruth began building a life together in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
“Dad always said he came home to Point Pleasant with a wife, baby and a suitcase full of dreams,” Lynne Fruth said.
The couple had five children, Mike, Joan, Carol, Lynne and John. All have actively taken part in growing the business from the first times they can remember.
“When you were tall enough to reach the counter standing on a block, you were able to help by working the cash register,” recalled Joan Fruth, who currently serves as special projects coordinator.
Jack Fruth was an active community member, helping to set up many other local businesses.
“He supported community projects and causes for the less fortunate,” Lynne Fruth said. “He addressed homelessness, set up scholarships for college-bound students and served his community diligently.”
She said her father created a locally owned community pharmacy with old-fashioned values and a motto “to do the right thing.”
“He did so much good for his community, his state and even helped in getting roads built,” Lynne Fruth said. “My father always wanted to help others along the way. I take pride in all the unseen acts of generosity and charity toward others while nobody is looking, so to speak, that my dad did.”
A book was published in 2012 about Jack Fruth’s life, titled “A Journey Of Giving: The Life Of Jack Edward Fruth” by Angie Johnson, which is available at Fruth Pharmacy.
“The book is a wonderful tribute to my father and has so many amazing stories,” Lynne Fruth said.
Mike Fruth also shared memories: “Dad believed in helping others and doing what you love. I became a pharmacist myself, not because that is what he wanted, but it was something I had grown to love. He enjoyed helping others and serving the public. A pharmacist gets to interact with the patient in many ways. Many times, the pharmacist becomes the patient’s most valuable health care source of information.”
Today, there are 29 stores and the company has had as many as 600 employees.
“We are in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, but we primarily stay focused on smaller communities,” Lynne Fruth said. “Like my dad said, when you go to a small town they are appreciative and excited to have you open a new location there.”
She said over the 70 years, Fruth Pharmacy has seen both good times and bad, from opening new stores to salvaging store remnants through fire and flood and facing the COVID-19 pandemic head on.
“We had COVID testing sites set up and our entire team worked side by side on the front lines of the pandemic,” Lynne Fruth said. “We were out there in the cold, rain and sometimes even snow to help those in the communities we serve during this unprecedented time. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Fruth Pharmacy was among the first to set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Serving the community is at the core of the Fruth family, and that has never wavered.”
Following in her father’s footsteps, Lynne Fruth, who was an educator in West Virginia before taking over the reins at Fruth Pharmacy, has continued her father’s legacy. One of the special contributions she has brought forward is the Bridge of Hope Fund.
“The fund is set up to help those in addiction recovery set up a college education and find their way back into the workforce and community,” she said. “Education was important to my parents. We wish to help those with educational goals achieve degrees for a successful future.”
Fruth Pharmacy continues its active role in community projects. Currently, in a time where many families and businesses are struggling due to the chaotic economy, Fruth Pharmacy clings to its core values. They continue to support local charities and show customers and employees appreciation by hosting events and giving away gifts and prizes.
“Helping members of our community as we are able stays a driving force for our business,” Lynne Fruth said. “We believe our success comes from the support our customers and employees give us. We simply do our best to return that support.”
Jack Fruth passed away in 2005.
“My father’s sudden death left our family without our ‘go-to guy,’” Lynne Fruth said. “It seemed that Dad always had the answer for our problems, no matter how complicated or traumatic. Yet in the years that followed, when I needed his advice the most, his voice came to me as clear as if he were in the room speaking. I had learned the answers and the lessons taught had taken hold. My father’s wisdom came back when I needed it the most.”
She said she didn’t think her father had any idea when he started his first store on Jackson Avenue in Point Pleasant that 70 years later the company would continue to serve the community in Point Pleasant as well as 28 other communities.
“May the traditions of Jack Fruth continue forward, showing kindness and bringing communities together as one,” Lynne Fruth said. “We are going to continue to serve our communities. We will strive to hold up the ideals that my father proved in 1952, which is treat customers and employees with respect, and always do the right thing.”