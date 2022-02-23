Newly released data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) showed fraud was the most reported complaint from consumers in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky and it was also the most reported complaint nationwide.
The FTC had received 10,219 fraud reports from consumers in West Virginia in 2021, according to data released Tuesday. West Virginia consumers reported losing a total of $10,206,786 to fraud, with a median loss of $350. Across all types of reports, the FTC received a total of 17,132 reports from consumers in West Virginia last year.
In Kentucky, the FTC received 25,082 fraud reports from consumers in 2021. Kentucky consumers reported losing a total of $30,598,771 to fraud, with a median loss of $350. Across all types of reports, the FTC received a total of 45,960 reports from consumers in Kentucky last year.
The top category of reports received from consumers in West Virginia and Kentucky are imposter scams. Next are identity theft; online shopping and negative reviews; prizes, sweepstakes and lotteries; and credit bureaus, information furnishers and report users.
The FTC received 69,970 fraud reports from consumers in Ohio in 2021. Ohio consumers reported losing a total of $86,270,313 to fraud, with a median loss of $375. Across all types of reports, the FTC received a total of 164,561 reports from consumers in Ohio in last year.
The top category of reports received from consumers in Ohio was identity theft; followed by imposter scams; credit bureaus, information furnishers and report users; online shopping and negative reviews; and banks and lenders.
Looking at the Tri-State region, the data showed that in the FTC’s Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area there were 2,493 fraud reports received in 2021.
The data comes from the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network, which is a database that receives reports directly from consumers, as well as from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members and nonprofits.
Reports from throughout nd the country about consumer protection issues — including identity theft, fraud, and other categories — are a key resource for FTC investigations that stop illegal activities and, when possible, provide refunds to consumers, the agency said.
The FTC data showed that fraud losses are up nationwide.
Nationally, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, up from $3.4 billion in 2020.
More than $2.3 billion of losses reported last year were due to imposter scams, while online shopping accounted for about $392 million in reported losses from consumers.
The FTC received 2.8 million fraud reports from consumers in 2021, with imposter scams remaining the most common type of fraud reported to the agency. Online shopping was the second-most common fraud category reported by consumers. Prizes, sweepstakes, and lotteries; internet services; and business and job opportunities rounded out the top five fraud categories nationally.
The FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network received more than 5.7 million reports overall in 2021. Of these, more than 1.4 million were identity theft reports received through the FTC’s IdentityTheft.gov website.
The FTC said it uses the reports it receives through Sentinel as the starting point for many of its law enforcement investigations, and the agency also shares these reports with approximately 2,800 federal, state, local, and international law enforcement professionals.
A full breakdown of reports received in 2021 is now available on the FTC’s data analysis site at https://ftc.gov/exploredata. Report fraud, scams, or bad business practices at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.