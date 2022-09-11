CHARLESTON — Maribeth Anderson was a Yeager Scholar who attended Marshall University, a former news director for WSAZ television and current director of government relations for Antero Resources before recently being elected as the first female president of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV).
The Huntington resident said being the president of the oil and gas association is not something she ever would have predicted.
“I often wonder ‘How did I get here?’ But it’s been challenging and fulfilling and wonderful,” she said. “After a long and exciting career at WSAZ, the last four years as news director, I decided to make a change right when the shale gas development was beginning. And there was certainly a need for people with communications skills and experience — we are talking about drilling for natural gas on farms and ridge tops — that takes a lot of communication. I really feel like I was in the right place at the right time.”
As the director of government relations for Antero Resources, Anderson is part of a team that is the largest natural gas producer in West Virginia.
“I’ve been so happy to grow with Antero,” she said. “It’s a company truly committed to doing great things for West Virginia.”
She recently assumed her role as president of GO-WV after the election of new board members and executive committee officers for the next two years during a meeting in early August. As president of the board of directors, Anderson will help lead a group of producers, pipeline operators and local distribution company workers.
“Everyone all up and down the value chain,” she said. “We work together to advocate for this energy. Drilling for natural gas and oil in West Virginia last year — just one year alone, FY 2022 — brought in more than half a billion dollars in severance taxes, hundreds of millions of dollars in royalty payments for people who live in West Virginia, tens of thousands of good jobs. Across the country, switching from coal to natural gas has decreased carbon emissions more than anything else. We need natural gas power generation in West Virginia. In Pennsylvania they have switched to gas; 53% of their power generation mix is gas, and as a result of that, they’ve had a 41% decline in carbon emissions. If you really want to decrease carbon emissions, you have to move from coal to gas in places like India, China and here at home. West Virginia natural gas is that solution.”
Anderson also serves on the executive committee for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and is the past board chair for the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. She graduated from Marshall and still lives in Huntington with her husband. She has two children in college.
“I’d planned to go away for college. This was 1988, and the Yeager Scholarship was just in its second year. I went through the application process there and the dynamic people really attracted me to the program at Marshall,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to live in Huntington since 1984. The energy in the city now is just off the charts. I’m just out of the West Virginia Chamber business summit where 800 people gather, and most of the conversations I had there were about Huntington’s resurgence, the restaurant scene, our mayor and leadership and our ability to retain the things that have always made our city great, even as it changes.”
Anderson says the gas and oil industry is made of people who live in the state’s towns and cities.
“We are proud to have inspired many from other places to relocate, buy homes, and send their children to school here,” she said. “We’re also proud to provide good jobs to people who have always been here, and those who want to come home.”
She believes women are part of the industry’s success and will continue to play major roles in the future.
“When I came into this industry 14 years ago, it was the traditional conventional gas and oil industry, and it was dominated by men,” Anderson said. “But not anymore. Shale gas development in West Virginia takes all hands on deck. And so women are now absolutely leading this industry side by side with men. At my company, for instance, our head of operations is a woman. We have a few vice presidents who are women. In technical and non-technical roles, women are part of the success of this industry.”
The state can also have a significant role in the industry’s future, as Anderson says West Virginia is on the global energy stage.
“Look, in 2007 we had thousands of acres of rock,” she said. “Men and women — West Virginians — have turn that into a world-class resource. If you put West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania together and made it a country, it would be the third largest producer in the world, behind the United States and Russia. It’s a remarkable ramp-up in American energy production. It can’t and doesn’t happen with out West Virginia men and women.”
Anderson believes having cheap, affordable, available energy is vital to fight inflation.
“Natural gas is the solution to so many things that West Virginians are worried about,” she said. “So we have this very good story, and it’s our job to make sure it gets told.”
Anderson sees a strong and resilient future for West Virginia gas and oil.
“In 2020 the price of gas and oil collapsed. And so the leaders of two very proud historic organizations decided to take a very difficult step. They merged into one — The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia,” she said. “GO-WV is now a strong and effective organization that advocates for our industry. We just completed research, and it shows that 81% of West Virginians support drilling for natural gas and oil. So people have seen that we treat people and the land respectfully, that we create jobs and royalty and tax revenue, and that we innovate toward the future.”
In the future, GO-WV will continue to advocate as the industry evolves, Anderson added.
“We evolved in the first decade of the 2000s with the advent of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, which unlocked the potential of the Marcellus shale. This industry continues to evolve,” she said. “We have evolved in our environmental performance, particularly related to methane emissions. We will evolve into cleaner and more efficient ways of producing energy, particularly with an eye on hydrogen and the hydrogen hub. It’s a very resilient and flexible industry made up of some of the smartest people on the planet.”
Anderson says in West Virginia the industry is facing some challenges.
“We are facing some infrastructure permitting challenges and continue to work on those issues,” she said. “We’re also interested in getting more natural gas power generation in the state. Ohio and Pennsylvania have built a lot of natural gas-fired power plants and we’ve been unable to get that investment and get those plants built in West Virginia.”
There is still more work to be done, she said.
“Production is steady, but there is so much more this industry could do,” Anderson said. “If we could get pipelines and other infrastructure completed, we could move this resource into many more markets and bring carbon emissions down in many more places. That’s really what’s holding the industry back. We have the resources and the means of producing it responsibly. We just need to be better able to move it around.”