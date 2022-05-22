HUNTINGTON — Gasoline prices passed over $4 a gallon on average in every state for the first time on record last week.
The recent spike is driven largely by the annual summer driving season that arrives near Memorial Day, combined with other ongoing factors like the Russian invasion of Ukraine and inflation.
Republican politicians have been quick to accuse the Biden administration of not doing enough to lower prices and enacting policies that lower oil production.
“It’s time for the president to take responsibility,” U.S. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a press conference Wednesday. “We are rural America, where cars are the only way to get to where you need to be.”
The press conference also featured short speeches from Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Ted Cruz of Texas, among others.
The Biden administration cites the Russia-Ukraine war and the fact that the oil industry has about 9,000 unused permits to drill.
“It’s simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production,” Biden said on March 8 in a speech announcing a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.
Despite the recent spike, the price at the pump is likely to continue going up, according to Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA.
“We’ve been saying to be prepared financially and to prepare for higher prices,” Garrity said.
Garrity said the issues affecting gas prices are multifaceted and complex.
“2021 was a very unusual year for oil. Oil is a global commodity. … What happens in other countries affects the prices here. A lot of things are happening to push the prices higher. The war has been pushed to death but it really is unprecedented,” Garrity said.
Different organizations and analysts have opposing predictions on how high the price at the pump will end up being. A report written by JPMorgan titled “Cruel Summer” stated that the price could surge another 37% by August. However, demand is already lower than what JPMorgan expected, creating doubt about the report’s suggestions.
Garrity says that consumers begin to make changes to their routine when prices hit around $4 a gallon, which helps cool off demand. His number one piece of advice for drivers looking to improve their miles per gallon is to slow down.
