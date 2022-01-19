HUNTINGTON — AAA East Central's lastest gasoline price report shows Huntington averaging just over $3.21 a gallon for regular unleaded; however, you can find it under $3 if you do a little research.
"I don't care to wait in a gas line for $2.92 a gallon," said Joseph Baker, of Huntington, while waiting behind a car at the Walmart gas pumps in the 3300 block of U.S. 60 near Huntington. "It seems like it's much cheaper outside city limits."
According to gasbuddy.com, prices in the Tri-State vary from as low as $2.92 a gallon at Walmart in Huntington to $3.29 a gallon at the BP station in the 4400 block of Piedmont Road.
"You're talking about almost a 40 cents a gallon difference at places just around Huntington," Baker said.
The cheapest gasoline in Huntington on Wednesday was $2.89 a gallon at the Marathon station in the 500 block of Bridge Street.
Jill Elwood lives in Huntington but says she always goes into Ohio to fill up her tank.
"It seems like it's always cheaper on that side of the river," she said while at a gas station in Proctorville, Ohio, where the price was $2.89 a gallon.
In Ashland, the Exxon station in the 3500 block of Winchester Avenue showed a $2.95 a gallon price on Wednesday.
Kentucky has the lowest gasoline tax rate in the Tri-State at 26 cents a gallon, while West Virginia's rate is 33 cents a gallon and Ohio's is 38.5 cents a gallon.
AAA says gasoline demand surged last week as pre-holiday consumer confidence increased, but the national average for a gallon of gas still dipped three cents to $3.30.
"A recovering economy coupled with strong employment is leading to increased demand for gasoline. This demand increase should drive pump prices higher, but the wavering price of crude oil has helped prices to continue to decrease," AAA's gas report said.
According to recent data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 barrels to 218.6 million barrels last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand increased from 8.96 million barrels per day to 9.47 million barrels per day.
"Typically, growing demand and tight supply would support rising pump prices; however, fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to put downward pressure on prices," AAA's report concluded.
This week's national average of $3.30 is 11 cents less than a month ago and $1.09 more than a year ago, according to AAA.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
