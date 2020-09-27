HUNTINGTON — In today’s world, a thriving locally owned family business is a rare commodity. This year, one of those extraordinary businesses is celebrating a half century in downtown Huntington.
Glenn’s Sporting Goods opened in 1970 on the corner of 4th Avenue and 11th Street in downtown Huntington. The store began with 1,500 square feet of retail space and a staff of four.
The store was started by Glenn Brumfield in the old C&O building, now referred to as the Coal Exchange Building. Glenn’s remained in that location for 44 years.
“He had worked for other sporting goods stores, and in 1970 when I was a sophomore at Marshall University he decided to open his own store,” said Jim Brumfield, Glenn’s son and president of the company. “There were only four employees, and that’s counting me.”
Jim Brumfield graduated from Marshall in 1972 with a degree in accounting.
“Right after that, sporting goods really exploded,” he said. “We opened at just the right time.”
Jim Brumfield said women’s sports gear exploded in the 1970s, along with Nike, Adidas and several other athletic shoes and accessories.
“My dad and I decided that we would have every athletic shoe made and in lots of sizes,” he said. “For example, back then we had 50 sizes of Chuck Taylor All-Stars; that way we were never out of it. And we did the same thing with Nike’s first shoe.”
Jim Brumfield says he and his father would travel to the shows in Chicago and Atlanta to keep up with the latest trends.
“We felt if something was selling in California or Florida, then there was no reason the people in Huntington, West Virginia, couldn’t have that same product, so by the mid-’70s we really put the emphasis on retail.”
In the early days, the store still did team business with the local little leagues and high schools.
“That was an important part of our business back then, but we really wanted to escalate the retail,” he said.
In the 1980s, Starter jackets and NFL and college jerseys were flying off the shelves.
“In the late 1990s, we took over the building on 11th Street after a beauty shop went out of business and put in Glenn’s Shoes for Athletes, which is what the concept of Footlocker is today,” Jim Brumfield said. “We had the concept a year or two before Footlocker and just didn’t take it national. But I believe we created the separate athletic shoe store within an athletic store concept before anyone else.”
Glenn’s has sold hundreds of thousands of athletic shoes.
“Basketball, baseball, football, soccer, you name it we sold it,” Jim Brumfield said. “Through the ‘80s and ‘90s, shoes represented the driving force behind our business. It was a boom era for the local sporting goods store.”
But much has changed over the years, and Glenn’s continues to adapt and survive. The business added a full service lettering department, expanded its custom team department, and currently services the Federal Bureau of Prisons nationwide.
“We are selling to about 75% of all the prisons in the country and that has been the driving force behind our business for about the last 20 years,” Jim Brumfield said. “This ability to sell throughout the United States has allowed our business to thrive.”
Many local sporting goods stores went out of business. However, it was only six years ago, after undergoing three expansions, Glenn’s moved to its current location in the old Mack & Dave’s building at 3rd Avenue and 11th Street, which offered 10,000 square feet of retail space and 30,000 square feet of warehouse space.
“Prior to the move we had used the basement at Mac & Dave’s for about 15 years with our prison division,” Brumfield said.
Today, Glenn’s has one of the area’s largest Marshall sportswear and accessories departments and is a Nike Sideline Dealer. Glenn’s is a member of Sports Inc., the nation’s largest sporting goods buying group and is also an official Elite Adidas and Under Armour team dealer.
“We survived because Huntington was the right size so that we could sell a decent amount of product, but not too big where overwhelmed with an unbelievable amount of competition,” Jim Brumfield said. “This has allowed us to employ up to 45 people at a time with benefits and retirement.”
Four employees have been with Glenn’s for over 40 years, four over 30 years and three over 25 years.
“Glenn’s is proud to have sponsored over 1,000 area youth sports teams and has employed over 500 part-time Marshall students,” he added.
“All combined our employees have over 500 years of sporting goods experience,” Jim Brumfield said. “Without the hard work and dedication of our employees and the tremendous support from customers throughout the Tri-State, our success would not have been possible.
“We see second- and young third-generation customers in our store now,” he said. “We appreciate the loyalty.”
One of those loyal customers is Kim Corn of Westmoreland.
“I have shopped at Glenn’s my whole life,” Corn said. “They have the best customer service and can help you find exactly what you need. They helped me find some athletic shoes and gear for my 8-year-old daughter, Trinity, and I can remember them helping my parents find the same thing for me when I was a kid. It’s wonderful to hear they are celebrating 50 years here in Huntington.”
A day of celebration was being planned, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus.
“We had a huge celebration day scheduled in August, but now we may not have it until next spring,” he said. “We want to remain focused on surviving and keeping our employees and customers healthy and continue to providing our quality goods and first-class services.”
Despite the virus, Jim Brumfield says Glenn’s Sporting Goods future looks bright.
“We are not what we were in the ‘80s and ‘90s with retail to the general public, but with that being said we still had our biggest year ever last year,” he said. “I have always been committed to downtown Huntington and will continue to do so going forward. All the money that is spent in our store stays local, so we encourage everyone to continue to shop local and support your local small businesses. They are the backbone of our community.”
Glenn’s is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. For more information, call the store toll-free at 1-800-453-6671 or visit them online at glennssportinggoods.com.