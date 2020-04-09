The U.S. awarded General Motors and its partner Ventec Life Systems a $489.4 million contract to make 30,000 ventilators by the end of August, finalizing a deal that briefly was a point of contention for President Donald Trump.
Production will start next week, a GM spokesman said Wednesday, and the carmaker and Ventec will deliver a fifth of the breathing machines they’re building for the Health and Human Services Department by June 1. The U.S. invoked the Defense Production Act to secure production from the companies after Trump accused GM of moving too slowly and gouging the government.
GM has converted an auto-parts plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to make the devices with paid volunteers from the United Auto Workers union.
GM is now the first company with a U.S. contract to add to the national stockpile.