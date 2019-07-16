HUNTINGTON — Google announced that it is bringing "Grow with Google," the tech company's initiative to help create economic opportunity, to West Virginia the week of July 29.
To kickstart this work locally, Google is hosting free, daylong workshops at libraries in Huntington and Weirton to help local job seekers, small business owners, educators and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills.
The event at the Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St. in Huntington, is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. The event in Weirton is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the Mary H. Weir Public Library at 3442 Main St.
"Last month the U.S. Commerce Department announced that West Virginia is leading the way in personal income growth this year. By bringing the 'Grow with Google' tour to the state, we are making a commitment to help continue that progress and develop a skilled workforce that can meet the needs of West Virginia's growing economy," said Erica Swanson, Google's Head of Community Engagement.
In recognition that libraries have become centers for digital skills learning, Grow with Google plans to visit libraries in every state, partnering with them to deliver digital skills trainings directly to community jobseekers and small businesses.
According to the American Library Association, nearly three-quarters of public libraries assist their patrons with job applications and interviewing skills, 90% help their patrons learn basic digital skills, and just under half provide access and assistance to entrepreneurs looking to start a business of their own.
Throughout the workshop days, Google staff will teach hands-on classes for a variety of audiences. Local businesses can learn about online marketing and search engine optimization, while individuals can attend a session focused on best use of G Suite tools - Gmail, Google Docs, and more.
There will also be training for library staff and nonprofit leaders on a range of "Grow with Google" free tools and curriculum so that they can continue to share resources with their patrons and customers.
Attendees are welcome to drop in for a few sessions or stay all day and, outside of the specific workshops, can sign up for one-on-one, 20-minute training sessions with Google staff.
Following the Grow with Google event, Google will explore ongoing partnership opportunities with area organizations to help with job training and developing digital skills, the release said.