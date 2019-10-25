CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice wants to expand West Virginia's winemaking industry.

The Republican governor on Wednesday said he's asking officials in the state's commerce and agricultural agencies to look into growing the wine business in the eastern panhandle.

Justice says having more vineyards and wineries in West Virginia will boost tourism and local economies. He noted that Virginia has benefited from promoting its winemaking industry in West Virginia's eastern panhandle.

Justice said he wants agriculture officials to evaluate winemaking conditions in the eastern panhandle. He wants commerce officials to investigate the market for vineyards.

