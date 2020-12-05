HUNTINGTON — His great loves were his family, golf and Marshall University.
Marc A. Sprouse, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and formerly of Huntington, died Nov. 25 after a courageous 14-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Sprouse, the founder of Guaranty Bank and Trust, enjoyed a 40-year career in banking.
“He always preferred small community banks to working in the large, national banks,” said his wife, Susan Sprouse. “He left a large bank to start his own, Guaranty Bank and Trust. After two years of organizing, adding shareholders, obtaining and furnishing space, the bank opened. He retired 10 years later, having grown the bank to $100 million.”
Marc Sprouse worked tirelessly for his community, according to those who knew him best.
Edward W. Morrison Jr., president of CITCO Water in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington, said Sprouse was one of his closest friends.
“Marc was a very smart banker that was always looking for ways to help Huntington and the Huntington business community,” Morrison said. “Marc was a true gentleman that I would trust with anything.”
Morrison said his friend was passionate about community banks and was extremely loyal to Marshall University as well as the entire Huntington community.
He served as president of the Marshall University Alumni Association, trustee of the Huntington Museum of Art, president of the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, member of Marshall University Foundation, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, board of directors of the Tri-State Airport Authority, board of directors of Hospice of Huntington, and chairman of the Huntington Area Development Council, along with other organizations in Huntington. He was also president of the West Virginia Bankers Association from 2007-08.
Susan Sprouse said while her husband did not grow up in Huntington, he always considered it to be his hometown.
“He grew up in Shreveport, Houston and Pittsburgh,” she said. “When he came to Huntington with a golf scholarship to Marshall, he never left.”
Marc Sprouse had played golf from the age of 5 and it was a lifelong passion.
“He played competitive amateur golf for many years, including the West Virginia Amateur and once playing in the Porter Cup,” Susan Sprouse said.
But even more than golf, she said he loved Marshall and Huntington.
“He loved Huntington and served the community in many ways,” she said. “He loved Marshall and also supported it in many ways.”
Marc Sprouse earned an undergraduate degree and an MBA while at Marshall.
He moved to Ponte Vedra Beach to be near the Mayo Clinic after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, according to his wife.
“We knew there was a problem when he was 58,” Susan Sprouse said. “We came to Ponte Vedra Beach and the Mayo Clinic neurology department.”
She said her husband participated in studies and, for 18 months, a clinical drug trial.
“This drug is currently at the FDA for approval. He knew the drug would not help him, but he wanted to do what he could for the future,” she said. “He fought courageously for 14 years, never complaining.”
Morrison said he last saw his friend in early October.
“I visited him in the Alzheimer’s facility in which he was living,” he said. “It was very sad, but I am so thankful that I did get to visit him that day.”
Marc Sprouse is predeceased by his parents, Don and Charlene Sprouse, a brother, Drew Sprouse, and a grandson, Noah Michael Propst. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan; a son, Evan, of Lakeland, Florida; a daughter, Brooke Propst (Brent), of Charlotte, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Reagan Sprouse, Rylan Sprouse, and Michael James Propst; and a sister, Paige Sprouse.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Marshall University Big Green Scholarship Fund are suggested.