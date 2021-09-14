LESAGE, W.Va. — Medical marijuana continues to grow in West Virginia.
In July, a Florida-based company called Trulieve was the first to start planting cannabis in Cabell County. Trulieve got approval from the Cabell County Board of Health last year to start operations in Lesage at the HADCO Business Park on Fraziers Lane off West Virginia 2.
On Tuesday, the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) announced it has reached a deal with Trulieve WV Inc. on the sale of more than 70 acres of industrial property and the long-term lease of its 100,000-square foot industrial building at the business park.
“The medical cannabis industry is growing in West Virginia and this new investment will have a significant impact on our local and regional economy, said David Lieving, President and CEO of HADCO. “This project will provide good paying jobs for our residents and will place Huntington, West Virginia at the forefront of the rapidly growing cannabis industry in West Virginia. HADCO welcomes Trulieve to the Huntington area and wishes the company many years of success.”
The company had already initiated some operations in Building 5, a warehouse and manufacturing building. Trulieve has been using the building for its growing operations, which is done indoors in a controlled climate.
The company will own nine dispensaries in the state and expects to have product on the shelves by the end of the year, all depending on how well it grows in West Virginia.
Trulieve says it came in with the goal to hire local.
“This deal, which is expected to create more than 100 new full-time jobs, comes after more than a decade of site development and millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades to support business and manufacturing investment on the site,” he said.
Trulieve’s investment and presence at HADCO Business Park will be ongoing, Lieving added.
“Trulieve is also investing in the construction of multiple metal buildings of growing, processing and support space for the operation,” he said. “The operation will support a wide range of jobs in the region and has the potential to add supplier opportunities for West Virginia companies as well.”
“We are thrilled to be expanding in West Virginia and collaborating with HADCO as we build our operations in the region,” said Kyle Landrum, Trulieve’s Chief Production Officer. “Access to the immense talent and resources in Cabell County and the greater Huntington area is key to our long-term vision and we look forward to providing positive economic impact as we grow together in the coming years.”
The company has said in the past that its main mission is to provide a new method of pain management, especially in an area hit hardest by the opioid crisis.
Trulieve has hired numerous administrative, managerial and technical staff positions already and more positions are continuing to be posted online. For more information on current and future opportunities, visit the Trulieve’s website at https://www.trulieve.com/community-outreach/careers.
West Virginia passed the Medical Cannabis Act in 2017. So far, the Office of Medical Cannabis has around 2,500 patients registered statewide.
For more information about medical cannabis in West Virginia, visit the DHHR website at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bph/Pages/Medical-Cannabis-Program.aspx, email the Office of Medical Cannabis at medcanwv@wv.gov, or call 304-356-5090 or 844-949-1709.