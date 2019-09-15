A Wyoming County native with more than a decade of newspaper circulation experience is joining HD Media as group vice president of audience development.
Earnest Horn will oversee distribution — in both print and digital formats — for all of HD Media's newspapers, including The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington and Charleston Gazette-Mail, and numerous niche and targeted-marketing publications.
Horn, a member of HD Media's operating committee, is also charged with increasing HD Media's audience across all its platforms.
"Ernie has worked at many newspapers throughout his career and has a strong background in circulation," said Jim Heady, publisher of HD Media. "His talent and skills along with his exceptional work ethic will be a tremendous asset to HD Media, and we are fortunate he has joined our team."
Horn comes to HD Media from Beckley, where he was regional director of audience development for the Register-Herald of Beckley and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. He held that position for more than seven years, and previously worked for another newspaper in Corbin, Kentucky, for four years.
Horn graduated from Wyoming East High School as valedictorian of his class, and received his journalism degree with a minor in communications from Concord University.
"I am extremely grateful to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with customers and consumers across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for HD Media," Horn said. "Our newspapers play an important role in our community and will for years to come. We have a large audience, and it's my goal to find unique ways to deliver our products to them in the format they want."
Horn and his wife, Christy, recently moved to Poca with their five children: Cameron, Malayna, Kerstin, Sydney and Declan.
Other newspapers owned by HD Media include the Coal Valley News, The Logan Banner, the Putnam Herald, The Independent Herald, The Wayne County News and Williamson Daily News.