CHARLESTON — HD Media has promoted three staffers, including one to a department-level position, the company announced Monday.
Jill Briggs, circulation sales and marketing manager, has been moved into the newly created position of director of marketing and public relations. Grant Traylor has been elevated to regional sports editor overseeing all sports coverage for HD Media properties. Beshay Sakla has been promoted to digital editor. A fourth staffer, Nick Scala, has been named night sports editor.
In her new role, Briggs will be responsible for marketing company staff and products and overseeing HD Media’s public and community relations initiatives and events.
She will report to Doug Skaff Jr., president of HD Media, publisher of The Herald-Dispatch, Charleston Gazette-Mail and seven southern West Virginia weeklies. Briggs also will serve on the company’s operating committee, led by Skaff and composed of the leaders of the company’s six departments.
Briggs has worked for The Herald-Dispatch for nearly 27 years, including more than a decade each as advertising sales manager and circulation sales manager.
“Jill’s combination of experience and commitment to our company make her absolutely ideal for this role,” Skaff said. “She has charisma, relates well to everyone and understands how to listen to our customers to help us build our brand and expand our deep connection with the communities we serve.”
Recently named West Virginia’s Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, Traylor previously was sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and, before that, a sportswriter. A Marshall journalism grad, Traylor has worked as a staffer for the newspaper since 2007, covering Herd football and men’s basketball.
He will report to Lee Wolverton, HD Media vice president of news and executive editor. Scala, former sports editor of the Gazette-Mail, is now night sports editor reporting to Traylor.
Sakla has been promoted from the No. 2 position on the Gazette-Mail’s digital desk to the lead role. A West Virginia University graduate, Sakla began work with the newspaper earlier this year. He replaces Cathy Caudill.
“Grant is deeply organized, thoroughly dedicated and highly knowledgeable,” Wolverton said. “His work ethic is second to none, and he knows both sports and our communities and their needs. Beshay has proved an exceptionally quick study. His smarts and hard work will help us continue to grow digitally.”
Each of the moves is oriented toward the company’s focus on accelerating its digital transition, Skaff said.
“That effort, like our company, is built on people,” Skaff said. “Jill, Grant, Beshay and Nick are each examples of the tremendous people we have right here in our company working for us and working for our communities. We are excited about what the future holds for them and for HD Media.”