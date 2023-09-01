WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Creating a healthier workforce was the focus of a discussion Thursday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s annual business summit at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.
David Ramsey, president and CEO of Vandalia Health, moderated the session that included three of the state’s largest health insurance companies.
“How do we keep the community healthy? How do we keep the workforce healthy? Is there is a way to keep people in the community from having to travel great distances for care?” Ramsey asked in his opening remarks.
Health officials said more than half a million West Virginians are covered by Medicaid for health insurance coverage and 20% of the state’s aging population is covered by Medicare.
“UniCare is meant to be a Medicaid-managed care organization in West Virginia,” said Tadd Haynes, CEO of UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia. “We have members with lots of health conditions and they don’t lead their healthiest lives. So we spend a lot of time talking about social drive to help those things, like access to health care. Those are things like access to healthy food and quality living conditions, as well as employment opportunities and educational opportunities, so we put a lot of emphasis on those things.”
Haynes said his company also looks at substance abuse issues.
“We know that stable employment is a significant indicator of long-term recovery success,” he said. “The other thing is we have a lot of members that have had recent employment issues. Maybe they lost their job and that’s sort of why they’re on Medicaid. One of the things that we put a lot of focus on is making sure those folks are connected to all the resources in the community, doing things like resume assistance and doing programs that are available through the state — whatever it takes to get them back engaged.”
Jim Fawcett, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia, said his company is listening to private and commercial employers.
“The number one issue is the cost of health care,” Fawcett said. “We know your employees are only as healthy and happy as the communities that they live in.”
Jeff Knight, CEO of The Health Plan, said his company is doing things to enable older West Virginians who are still working to remain healthy.
“We’ve been helping West Virginians since 1979, either through commercial Medicare, Medicaid or PDI coverage,” Knight said. “We have a large clinical team comprised of medical directors, nurses, pharmacists, that help our members navigate a very difficult and complicated health care system. Those care teams look like social workers, health coaches, life coaches and also tobacco cessation facilitators. One of the tools that we use is remote monitoring for our high-risk members, so that we’re able to have nurses watch output and hopefully prevent and detect a medical event before it occurs.
“We can offer commercial programs, but we also have Medicare Advantage plans as well. Medicare Advantage is a very beautiful and unique opportunity as well because it has more benefits than traditional Medicare, which covers over-the-counter drugs, hearing aids, dental, vision and even gym memberships.
“So, if I’m an employer and trying to retain and attract new employees, one of the things that I can do is add additional retiree benefits. And those could be individual Medicare Advantage plans or even a group retirement plans.”
Todd White, CEO of Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, is collaborating with a number of community provider partners.
“We’ve partnered with the St. Mary’s School of Nursing,” he said. “They were able to take funding to allow for larger classrooms and larger class sizes. Secondly, we partnered with West Virginia Wesleyan for behavioral therapists.”
Michelle Coon, president of the Vandalia Health Express Health Network, said the company is working with insurance companies and partners to improve the health of West Virginians.
“They want to be collaborators,” she said. “The goal at the end of the day is how can we all work together to improve the workforce. We do that through partnerships and collaboration. When we take care of the social determinants of health and remove those barriers, we’re able to get resources to individuals so that they can perform at the workforce at a higher level.”