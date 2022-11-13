HUNTINGTON — Henson & Kitchen Mortuary in Pea Ridge has been helping community residents during their times of loss and tragedy for half a century.
“On Dec. 4, 1972, at 7:50 p.m., the first family selected Henson Mortuary for funeral services,” said Fred Kitchen, today’s owner and funeral director. “However, the story begins in 1971 when our founder, Charles David Henson, and one of his friends, Don Moreland, met at a bowling alley and discussed Mr. Henson’s idea of starting a funeral home in Barboursville.”
Kitchen said Henson was known as Charlie or Sonny and had worked in the funeral service industry for several years. Before his meeting with Moreland, Henson was thinking of moving away to where he had a greater opportunity for personal career growth.
“The story goes that Don Moreland jokingly says, ‘Why don’t you just open your own funeral home?’ and the very next day Charlie calls him saying he will take him up on the offer, which was really never an offer at all, it was a suggestion,” Kitchen said. “Then they started talking about how much it would cost and then assembled other investors.”
With five investors, the first attempt was to purchase a piece of property in Barboursville, but when the owner found out it would be for a funeral home the owner refused to sell it.
“They were really disappointed,” Kitchen said. “But, on April 26, 1972, they found the property on East Pea Ridge Road and made a deal that included a residence home for the Henson family right beside the property that would become the Henson Mortuary. On October 12, 1972, an open house and public tour of the new funeral home took place.”
In celebrating their golden anniversary, Kitchen says, it’s important to remember the funeral home’s history and the legacy of the man who started it.
“In 1973 they began serving the community with ambulance transport services,” he said. “In 1988, they expanded with the purchase of the property next door and parking lot.”
In 1991, Steven L. Cremeans joined Henson Mortuary, serving as vice president and funeral director.
“He was from the West End of Huntington,” Kitchen said. “He became a business partner with Mr. Henson with the intention of maybe taking over the business when Mr. Henson retired. Unfortunately, he got cancer and passed away in 2001.”
Kitchen grew up in the East End of Huntington.
“I worked at Beard Mortuary in Huntington for years, right out of high school in the mid-1980s,” he said. “In 1996, I decided to go to mortuary school. I was supposed to have a job when I finished school, but when I came back the funeral home had been sold and they didn’t have an opening for me.”
Kitchen started working for Morris Funeral Home in Wayne, where he stayed more than five years.
“I left and went to work for Batesville Casket Company, which is the largest casket and memorial company in the world out of Batesville, Indiana,” he said. “I was the rep for all of West Virginia, part of Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia. During that time, Henson Mortuary was one of my accounts that I called on.”
Kitchen said Henson got cancer and asked him to help.
“I started helping on weekends or just when he needed me,” he recalled. “Then in 2010, I lost my job with Batesville. I told him I could help him even more, if he needed me, and he said, ‘Why don’t you just buy my business?’”
Kitchen says his only concern at that time was getting the money from the bank to purchase it.
“I believe God orchestrated all of this,” he said. “I had just lost my job with Batesville, we were just coming off the housing market crash in 2008 and 2009, and banks were not lending money. It was tough to get a loan. After a couple of weeks the bank called and I got the loan and my wife, Amber, and I purchased the business on May 27, 2010. We are equal partners in the business.”
Amber Kitchen taught school before joining her husband.
“I like helping others,” she said. “People come to us in difficult times in their life, and we respond kindness, calmness and expertise. Our goal is to create a beautiful occasion and make you feel welcome, always.”
The Kitchens both say they can relate to those that come to them through the deaths of their own fathers.
“I have experienced that grief and that pain and I understand how to lift them up and make hard times a little easier,” Amber Kitchen said.
The Kitchens’ daughters, 20-year-old Annalise and 16-year-old Arabella, also help when they can.
“When we have a service for our extended family, our girls are here and are helping out,” Amber Kitchen said. “We are family-owned and operated, and our girls are a part of it.”
Fred Kitchen said they wanted to keep the Henson name because of its recognition for quality funeral services, but more importantly to honor the founder of the business.
“Here we are today celebrating the man, his vision, his legacy and the future of something he started and succeeded with against all the odds,” he said.
Today, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary offers traditional funeral services, cremation services and pet cremation.
“We want to offer full services to our community,” Kitchen said. “We’ve learned a lot over many years. Like how to present options without overwhelming. And how to meet the needs of many caring families. We hope to be here for the next 50 years serving the community we love.”
For more information about Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, visit online at www.hensonandkitchen.com or call them at 304-736-8986.