HUNTINGTON — HD Media LLC announced Friday it is selling The Herald-Dispatch building as part of a plan to relocate to a smaller structure in Huntington.
The building has been listed with Jeanette Mansour with Old Colony Realtors and is on the market for $1.6 million.
The Herald-Dispatch has been located in the 60,000-square-foot edifice at 946 5th Ave. since 1927, after it merged with The Advertiser.
In 1956, the building was expanded to accommodate a new Wood Metropolitan press that was installed in 1957. In 1974, the building was expanded a second time to add a mailroom.
Press operations ceased at the site in April 2016 when The Herald-Dispatch began to be printed in Charleston. HD Media publishes both The Herald-Dispatch and Charleston Gazette-Mail, along with four weeklies.
The decision to move from the building was based on the company’s changing space requirements, HD Media officials said.
“HD Media remains deeply committed to Huntington and to continuing and furthering this organization’s tradition as a journalistic bulwark and leading institution in this community,” said Doug Reynolds, managing partner of HD Media. “This decision is based purely upon our interest in locating to a building here in Huntington that is more suitable to our size needs. This structure is part of us and part of this great town. However, it goes far beyond our size needs. Therefore, we will relocate within Huntington to a smaller structure. We plan from that space to remain, as we have been for more than a century, a force for good here in Huntington and the Tri-State.”
Founded in 1909, The Herald-Dispatch is West Virginia’s second largest newspaper, behind the Gazette-Mail.
Previously owned by Gannett and Gatehouse Media, The Herald-Dispatch came under local ownership in 2007, when Champion Industries purchased the newspaper. HD Media bought the operation in 2013.
In addition to The Herald-Dispatch and Gazette-Mail, HD Media publishes the Logan Banner, Williamson Daily News, Coal Valley News and Wayne County News.
For more information about the listing, visit http://www.jeanettemansour.com/s/wv/cabell-county/huntington/25701/946-5th-avenue/dmgid_140032944.html or call Mansour at 304-416-3592.