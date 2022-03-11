Highmark issued a statement Thursday saying it just became aware of a data security incident experienced by Quantum Group.
Quantum Group is a third-party provider of printing and mailing services that was engaged by Highmark’s marketing vendor, Webb Mason. Highmark and its Blue-branded affiliates cover the insurance needs of more than 6 million members in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
“The incident included data related to Highmark members provided to Quantum in 2017 as part of the services performed by Webb Mason. The data breach did not involve Highmark’s network or systems in any way,” the statement said.
“For those individuals that have potentially been affected by this security incident, Highmark is currently in the process of providing them with notice of this incident.
Highmark has arranged for affected individuals to enroll at no cost in an online identity monitoring service for 12 months. Highmark has also deployed enhanced fraud monitoring for affected members,” the statement went on to say.
Highmark added that a dedicated assistance line for affected individuals has been established and can be reached at 855-604-1883 Monday through Friday (except U.S. holidays) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Members may also contact Webb Mason by mail at 10830 Gilroy Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
