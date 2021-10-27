HUNTINGTON — Home care workers carrying signs reading “Care is Essential” rallied in Huntington’s Ritter Park flanked by a banner outlining their demands for jobs by urging Congress to pass a $400 billion investment in care through the Build Back Better (BBB) Act.
“This could mean 30,000 new jobs for West Virginia, several in the care economy,” said Ryan Frankenberry, West Virginia director of the Working Families Party, a progressive grassroots political party that launched in 2017.
Frankenberry said home care workers are heroes who deserve living-wage jobs and a down payment to expand access to care for seniors and people with disability. He said 89% of the home care workers in West Virginia are women and more than one-quarter are living below the poverty line.
“We have earned this and we can get it through the Build Back Better Act,” he said.
He said a full federal investment in care would create more than one million new care jobs — 5,500 in West Virginia — raise wages and give workers a seat at the table and expand access to home care for millions of individuals and families who need it. It would also add an estimated $216.6 million in additional income for current care workers and their families in West Virginia each year, he said.
West Virginia Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said there are many items that could get taken out of the bill while negotiations continue in Congress.
“One of the things that scares me to death is that one of those things that could get chopped is the portion that goes to home care,” he said. “This is an opportunity in a state like West Virginia, a state that has an older population and a disproportionately disabled population. We need home care more than anybody. This is a win-win. A win for those that depend on home care, and a win for those who provide this care. ... So I say to our federal representatives, stand strong on this one. Stand up for the values of West Virginia.”
Vikki Tully, SEIU Local 1199 union member vice president of West Virginia, Head Start teacher and home care advocate, said due to the lack of care infrastructure in West Virginia, working people and their families are struggling through no fault of their own.
“Folks are working two or three jobs and still not able to make ends meet or afford child or elder care,” she said.
Tully believes an investment in home- and community-based services would help meet the ballooning demand for care and establish a pipeline of home care workers into the next generation by transforming care jobs into good, living-wage, union jobs with training opportunities and real career pathways.
“Especially as the population continues to age, the nation needs more home care workers and needs to ensure that they are paid a living wage,” she said.
Tully urged both of West Virginia’s U.S. senators — Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito — to support the home care portion of the Build Back Better Act.
“Don’t forget about us,” she said. “It’s time they get this done.”
The latest polling released last month by the SEIU and Hart Research Associates showed 81% of U.S. voters support the home care policies in the BBB plan, as compared to 65% support for the BBB plan as a whole. Even 2020 Trump voters registered strong majority support for home care as part of BBB at 64%, according to the poll.