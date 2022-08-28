The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Homeschooled children from pre-K to high school filed into JPMorgan Chase Bank on Friday morning to learn about financial literacy.

The company’s new educational space in the middle of the bank floor allowed kids to learn the ins and outs of savings and careers in banking.

