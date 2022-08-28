HUNTINGTON — Homeschooled children from pre-K to high school filed into JPMorgan Chase Bank on Friday morning to learn about financial literacy.
The company’s new educational space in the middle of the bank floor allowed kids to learn the ins and outs of savings and careers in banking.
“The earlier we can talk to our students, our youth about savings, the better off they will be financially and make responsible decisions,” Chase Bank Vice President Community Manager Diana Whitlock said.
Whitlock said the workshops — which will be available monthly — at the bank locations in Huntington and Barboursville are for children in preschool to seniors in high school.
The workshop began with conversations of what money is and the various reasons to use small or large amounts of money. An activity covered the concepts of needs, wants and obligations by having the children place choices on posters.
Charlotte Hull, 37, of Kenova, brought her six homeschooled children, ranging from age 7 to 17, to the workshop.
Hull said public events such as the finance literacy workshop are among the reasons she began to homeschool seven years ago.
“They were bringing too much homework home,” Hull said about the limited time to leave the house with school hours and after-school work. “I get to teach more life lessons that you can’t get at public school.”
With a range of ages in her family, Hull said the workshop gave each of her children a new perspective on money and a possible career.
“My oldest ones are learning to budget their money and they get an allowance and work on jobs. So this (workshop) was something that interested them on how to manage their money,” Hull said.
Hull plans to start bank accounts for the children.
Montana Shockley, 15, said the workshop allowed her to physically write out her financial wants and realize she needed to start saving. The 10th-grader has been homeschooled since third grade.
During the workshop, children were able to watch the associate bankers and other Chase employees walk around the space working and talking to customers.
“It’s nice when companies include homeschoolers because my kids can come out and learn about different careers, because even my 17-year-old said, ‘This is kind of interesting to me,’” Hull said.
While the workshop primarily targeted homeschoolers due to hours of availability, Whitlock said she visits schools in the Tri-State as well with the same activities.
Self-identified as a “boomerang employee,” Whitlock said her current position has combined her passion and interests.
Whitlock began her banking career in 1992 as a mortgage loan officer at Chase but left and became a special education teacher in Wayne County for 12 years.
“I can teach any age. I can go anywhere (now) — and I do,” she said. “I’ve even taught 3-year-olds to senior citizens. It’s been amazing because I’m doing what I love. My passion is teaching and helping people, and my interests are banking, finance, money and money management. So I’m putting my two loves together to help people.”
While she is not a full-time teacher anymore, Whitlock still goes to schools every month and is booked until April 2023. She taught at Wayne High School every month in the past school year and will be at Cabell County Schools this year.
A majority of those in attendance were there because of Whitlock’s Facebook post about the workshop for homeschoolers. Within three days, the post was shared over 740 times.
“I was blown away by the post,” Whitlock said. “(The) one workshop actually turned into four more workshops at both locations in Barboursville and Huntington.”
Whitlock said it took her two hours to go through all the emails and messages she received because of the post.
The lessons of the workshop will also travel to Uganda in East Africa this fall.
Nancy Hemphill, 69, of Ashland, brought her friend who is a missionary in Uganda to the event as a way to bring back information to the country.
Ashland native Diana Ferrell, 63, has been a missionary for 20 years through Grace Ministries to help single moms and widows with small financial loans.
“We help them get started with income generating,” Ferrell said. “I’m not a financial person — I was just a biology teacher — so I’m always looking for financial information.”
Both women were teachers, as Hemphill is a retired counselor at Crabbe Elementary who would teach the same principles that Whitlock shared.
“This is something that all children and adults need to know. And that’s why (Diana) wants to take this information back with her,” Hemphill said.
Workshops will be available at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 and Oct. 7 at the Huntington location. Reservations are recommended for the 50-person space.
Workshops in the Barboursville location will be Sept. 16 and Oct. 14 at the same time, but with a limited space of 10 students.
To register for classes, contact Whitlock at diana.whitlock@chase.com.