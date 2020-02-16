BARBOURSVILLE — For 25 years, Hometown Sportswear has been providing custom screen-printing and embroidery to its customers, in addition to a wide selection of Marshall University sportswear.
The family-owned business, led by brothers Jeff and John McKenna, credits much of their success to growing their business carefully to meet the needs of their customers.
“Having seen growth every year since we have been in business, it’s been a challenge to grow our business to meet these increases and still provide high-quality products with good customer service,” Jeff McKenna said. “The partnership between John and me works well, as he handles the business operation side of the business and I manage the production side. When you include our many family members and excellent staff who work here, we’re fortunate to have the support of our longtime customers throughout these 25 years.”
“No matter how you look at it, Hometown Sportswear is a local business success story,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Jeff and John have led this company successfully for 25 years and found the perfect home for their business in the city of Barboursville. We appreciate the special discount they are offering our Chamber members this month and wish them much success in the future.”
Throughout the month of February, to celebrate 25 years in business, Hometown Sportswear will offer 25% off any custom screen-printing or embroidery purchase made by a member of the Huntington Regional Chamber, whether you are a new or frequent customer. Simply mention your Chamber membership when placing your order in person or by phone to take advantage of the 25th anniversary promotion.
A ceremony celebrating the milestone occurred Feb. 4 at the store. Those attending the celebration ceremony included Mike Browning with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office, Mayor of Barboursville Chris Tatum and Teddy Kluemper III with Marshall Athletics’ Big Green Scholarship Foundation. Browning provided a proclamation from Manchin recognizing the 25th anniversary, and Tatum proclaimed Feb. 4, 2020, as “Hometown Sportswear Day” in the village of Barboursville.
Hometown Sportswear is located at 3692 U.S. 60 East in Barboursville. For more information, visit http://www.htswr.com.