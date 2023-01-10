The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

West Virginia’s second-largest gas utility is getting larger.

Hope Gas has agreed to purchase Peoples Gas WV, a gas utility serving 13,000 customers in 15 counties across North Central West Virginia.

Mike Tony covers energy for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

