The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Taking the nuclear option

West Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw (center), R-Clay, is backing development and deployment of small modular nuclear reactors in West Virginia.

 WILL PRICE | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The jury’s still out on small modular nuclear reactors, but West Virginia’s speaker of the House of Delegates is all in on them.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, flashed the latest signal that the Legislature will add to its recent push for nuclear development in West Virginia Thursday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you