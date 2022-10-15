The jury’s still out on small modular nuclear reactors, but West Virginia’s speaker of the House of Delegates is all in on them.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, flashed the latest signal that the Legislature will add to its recent push for nuclear development in West Virginia Thursday.
Hanshaw touted the economic potential of small modular reactors in a news release that hailed “(t)he next wave of nuclear power” and reported a recent meeting with Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, focused on developing an “East Coast hub” for developing and deploying reactors.
“(W)e believe we are uniquely situated to collaborate to lead the way in this emerging economy, and so together we are putting a serious focus on doing just that in the coming year,” Hanshaw said.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, recently called for deploying a small modular reactor in southwest Virginia as part of his state energy plan.
The West Virginia Legislature lifted state restrictions on nuclear power plant construction in February.
The debate over West Virginia’s potential nuclear future has focused on small modular reactors. Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors capable of up to 300 megawatts of electrical output. They are designed to produce power, process heat and desalinate on locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants while requiring less capital investment than bigger facilities.
Small modular reactor technology is not yet market-ready. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved its first design for a small modular reactor in August 2020 for what Portland, Oregon-based developer NuScale Power said would be a 60-megawatt power plant.
Hanshaw noted that small modular reactors can be built on old coal mining sites.
“(W)e already know we have the skilled machinists, engineers, welders and fabricators who can support the nuclear industry,” Hanshaw said.
Thursday’s news release noted that Hanshaw and Gilbert both are exploring policy proposals to ensure that nuclear reactors and small modular reactors are “encouraged to the greatest possible extent” when the states convene their regular legislative sessions in January.
What shape pro-nuclear policy might take in West Virginia is still to be determined.
“I don’t think Speaker Hanshaw has any expectations or preconceived notions for policy on this topic,” Ann Ali, deputy chief of staff and communications director for the House of Delegates, said in an email Thursday.
Ali added that the commitment between the West Virginia and Virginia House speakers to work together was the first step toward leveraging relationships across both states to “deliver all the potential benefits of SMRs (small modular reactors) and SMR supply chains to the entire region.”
The Department of Energy sees potential for a coal-to-nuclear transition — a prospect that has split West Virginia environmental and clean energy advocates — throughout the country.
Last month, the federal Department of Energy released a report estimating that 80% of nearly 400 retired and operating coal power plant sites evaluated had the basic characteristics needed to be considered amenable to host an advanced nuclear reactor.
The report noted that a coal-to-nuclear transition could replace retiring coal generation capacity while using what would otherwise be stranded assets at coal plants.
Nuclear industry representatives pitched advanced nuclear energy development — including repurposing former coal plants as nuclear sites — as a path toward economic growth to state lawmakers at an interim legislative session meeting before the Legislature approved lifting restrictions on nuclear plant construction earlier this year.
Opponents of lifting the restrictions contended that the potential for nuclear accidents was too great to tolerate and the time frame for advanced nuclear deployment too long to stave off the worst effects of climate change.
The West Virginia Coal Association, the West Virginia Citizen Action Group and West Virginia NAACP representatives were among those who made cases against lifting the restrictions at a public hearing on the move hosted by the House Government Organization Committee earlier this year.
West Virginia Manufacturers Association and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce leaders spoke in support of lifting the restrictions.
The West Virginia Climate Alliance previously opposed nuclear development in West Virginia but cofounder Perry Bryant said last month the alliance was revisiting its position and had taken a neutral stance. Bryant himself supports small modular reactor exploration in West Virginia and spoke in support of lifting nuclear restrictions at the House committee hearing.
A study by researchers from Stanford University and the University of British Columbia published in May found that small modular reactors could increase the volume of nuclear waste requiring management and disposal by factors of two to 30.
“(M)ost SMR designs entail a significant net disadvantage for nuclear waste disposal activities,” the researchers wrote in the study published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety in the Union of Concerned Scientists Climate and Energy Program, authored a report published last year finding that nonlight-water-cooled reactor designs are not likely to be significantly safer than today’s nuclear plants.
Some nonlight-water reactor designs have capacities of 300 megawatts of electrical output or less and, thus, qualify as small modular reactors, Lyman noted. Although small modular light-water reactors could be safer than large light-water reactors, because of their size and lower heat production rate, Lyman said, they would produce more expensive electricity without substantially cutting capital and operating costs per megawatt.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher for the Ohio River Valley Institute, said earlier this year that generation from advanced nuclear technology, such as the small modular reactors highlighted during Tuesday’s meeting, could come in at a cost two to three times the current cost of generation in the PJM market, of which West Virginia is part.
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates wholesale electricity movement in all or parts of 13 states, including West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
But regional business leaders, like Hanshaw, see hope in nuclear amid coal’s long decline.
The Good Energy Collective, a pro-nuclear policy research group, released a report last year contending that small modular reactor technology could support communities reeling from coal plant and mine closures by offering similar pay, employment, power, and tax revenue compared to retiring coal plants.
West Virginia Chamber of Commerce president Steve Roberts and Virginia Chamber president Barry Duval jointly issued a statement saying their two chambers share a goal “to promote economic development in our states; we stand ready to support this effort in bringing much-needed jobs to the coalfield region.”