HUNTINGTON — A business expo on Sunday will provide a platform for local Black and minority-owned businesses to showcase their products and services.
As part of the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Honor Huntington campaign, which aims to honor the city’s Black history and raise awareness of its contributions to today’s community, the Honor Huntington Diversity Business Expo will take place from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
Organizers said the event is the first of its kind and seeks to celebrate the contributions of Huntington’s Black community to the Tri-State area’s economy by recognizing their entrepreneurial spirit and the city’s cultural diversity.
“We are very excited to host this event in partnership with Radiant Communications, an advertising and public relations entity made up of students at Marshall University,” said Anna Adkins, Huntington CVB’s sales and marketing director. “We want to promote our Black and minority-owned businesses and encourage locals and visitors to support them, not just during this event, not just during Black History Month, but year-round.”
The Honor Huntington project highlights the Huntington Area CVB’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, the growth of small businesses and community engagement.
“My peers and I created Radiant Communications for our public relations senior capstone and have worked with the Huntington Area CVB since the fall semester,” said Isabel Morris, the account manager and assistant event coordinator for Radiant.
Morris said admission to the expo is free to the public.
“All are welcome to stop by, listen to live music, and visit a variety of vendors offering food, fashion and much more,” she said. “The expo promises to be a vibrant and unique opportunity for community members to connect with and support Black and minority entrepreneurs in Huntington.”
Morris said there is still time to sign up as a vendor. Vendor fees range anywhere from $75 to $150. Huntington Area CVB will collect payment at the event, she said.
“Acceptable forms of payment include check or cash,” she said. “Proceeds will be dedicated to hosting future events associated with the Honor Huntington project.”
