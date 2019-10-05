HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Area CVB, or H-Town, was presented with an “Overall Marketing Campaign” Stars of Almost Heaven award for their “Huntington (re)defined” campaign at the 2019 Governor’s Conference on Tourism that took place near the end of September.
“There has been a lot of buzz about our new brand since we unveiled it in April,” Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Area CVB, said. “We love what we do, we love representing Cabell and Wayne counties, and we are humbled and honored to have received this recognition.”
Compton says the Stars of Almost Heaven awards are “an opportunity for the West Virginia Tourism Office and West Virginia Tourism Commission to recognize industry partners across the state for achievements in advertising, marketing and public relations, as well as their contributions to the tourism industry in West Virginia.”
The “Overall Marketing Campaign” award is “presented to the organization with the most creative marketing strategy,” according to Compton.
He said the Huntington Area CVB partnered with Digital Relativity, a full-service marketing agency with offices in Charleston and Fayetteville, West Virginia, to create the “Huntington (re)defined” campaign.
“‘Huntington (re)defined’ focuses on the positive attributes of the region, encouraging locals and visitors to redefine their notions of the city, and showcases why Huntington is a premier urban destination in West Virginia,” Compton said.
Elements included a new logo, website redesign for visithuntingtonwv.org, a brand standards guide, a brand video, news event, news coverage, rack card, group itinerary piece and print ads.
“When Digital Relativity developed the ‘(re)defined’ theme, we knew right away it was the message we wanted to send,” Compton said.
“There is this feeling of excitement for the city of Huntington and how it’s changed for the better. We hope to bring new visitors in from outside of the area, encourage previous visitors to return and give them reasons to stay longer when they are here.”
The Huntington Area CVB, along with the Village of Barboursville CVB, Putnam County CVB and the Charleston CVB, also received the Governor’s Award for Regional Cooperation for the West Virginia Cooperative Sports Marketing Initiative.
The Huntington Area CVB is a nonprofit marketing and sales organization whose sole purpose is to take a leadership role in developing the area’s tourism industry and advancing Cabell and Wayne counties as a vacation, group tour and meeting destination.
In 2017, 1,410 jobs were created in Cabell County and 370 jobs were created in Wayne County based on tourism in both counties. Visitors spent $115.2 million in Cabell County and $45.5 million in Wayne County, Compton added.