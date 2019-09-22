HUNTINGTON — Several organizations are teaming up to bring a job fair aimed at hooking up employers and job-seekers to Huntington.
The Huntington Area Job Fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the St. Mary’s Conference Center, at 2849 5th Ave. in Huntington.
The event is being organized by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), Workforce West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Commerce.
“As I have been hearing from state businesses during my recent travels, we have very unique job needs in every part of West Virginia and we want to assist in any way we can to promote hiring and training to help our businesses grow and prosper,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch. “This provides another opportunity to do just that.”
Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber, said the job fair has several positives.
“By connecting employers with people in our region who are looking for new opportunities, we strengthen our economy, provide a way for residents to stay here in West Virginia, and help our member companies find the most critical component in their business — the employee,” Bissett said. “In this technological age we live in, there’s still no better way to find that next opportunity than meeting face–to–face, which is why these job fairs are so important.”
David Lieving, president & CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council, said helping to link job-seekers with employers looking to hire is critical to HADCO’s economic development efforts.
Officials said that U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., will be the special guest at the job fair. Employers wishing to participate in the fair should contact Alan Machir and Jenny Meadows at Workforce West Virginia at 304-528-5525 ext. 2116 or email jenny.l.meadows@wv.gov and alan.d.machir@wv.gov.