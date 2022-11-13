The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington-Ashland metro area was ranked in the top 10 in Site Selection magazine’s annual analysis of Ohio River metro area economic development in 2020 and 2021.

The Huntington-Ashland Metropolitan Statistical Area was seventh on the list in the magazine’s November 2022 edition. The Louisville and Cincinnati metro areas claimed a No. 1 ranking, after the magazine evaluated corporate facility investment projects, project capex (capital expenditures) and project job creation on both a cumulative and per capita basis over an 18-month period ending in August 2022, Site Selection said in its report.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

