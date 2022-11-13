HUNTINGTON — The Huntington-Ashland metro area was ranked in the top 10 in Site Selection magazine’s annual analysis of Ohio River metro area economic development in 2020 and 2021.
The Huntington-Ashland Metropolitan Statistical Area was seventh on the list in the magazine’s November 2022 edition. The Louisville and Cincinnati metro areas claimed a No. 1 ranking, after the magazine evaluated corporate facility investment projects, project capex (capital expenditures) and project job creation on both a cumulative and per capita basis over an 18-month period ending in August 2022, Site Selection said in its report.
The report identified six projects in the Huntington-Ashland metro area totaling $436.3 million in total investment, creating 263 jobs. It tracked corporate end-user facility investments from Purecycle Technologies, Omnis Building Technologies, Camp Landing Entertainment District, Pepsico/Pepsico Beverages North America, Richwood Industries and Engineered Profiles LLC.
Purecycle Technologies is increasing its production capabilities by building a plant near Ironton. Omnis Building Technologies announced it is bringing new investment to the old PCI building and will produce composite insulated building units in Wurtland, Kentucky. The Ashland investment was in the Camp Landing Entertainment District, site of the former KYOVA Mall; Pepsico/Pepsico Beverages North America invested in a new warehouse facility at Ona; Richwood Industries invested in a new facility in Ashland; and Engineered Profile will invest $4 to retrofit the former DOW Chemical Ethafoam plant located at Hanging Rock, Ohio.
The criteria to be included on the list is the investment in new construction must be at least $1 million, create 20,000 square feet of new space or more and create at least 20 new jobs.
David Lieving, president and CEO of the Huntington Area Development Council, said it is noteworthy that the Huntington-Ashland area is the fourth-largest metro in terms of population on the list.
“I would expect you will see us move up the on the list of rankings as our regional market continues to grow,” Lieving said. “Yes, I believe we are looking at more growth in the next few years.”
Had the planned Nucor sheet steel mill on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of Huntington, been included, the Huntington-Ashland metro would have been near the top of the list, Lieving said.
“Apparently, Nucor isn’t considered in the Huntington MSA, but that announcement alone was $2.7 billion and 800 jobs,” he said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
