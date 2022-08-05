HUNTINGTON — One local bar added another drink to the menu, but instead of a wine or mixed drink, the order will alert the bartender about a date safety concern.
LaFontaine’s Rooftop Lounge, located at 420 10th St. in Huntington, recently posted a “Pink Drink” sign in the women’s restroom for their guests to order.
“Hello, are you on a date that isn’t going well? Is your Tinder or Bumble date not who they said they were? Do you feel a bit weird, or even unsafe? We are here to help,” the sign reads to customers who order the drink. “Our bartenders will know to safely remove you from the situation. We’ll handle it discreetly, as we’ve been there and we want you to know that you’re in good hands.”
After a bartender, Payton Sturgis, showed co-owner Mack Gleason a similar sign online, Gleason printed, framed and displayed the new concept in less than 24 hours.
“I don’t want to say that it is specifically needed, but I think it’s a nice plan to have in place, just like you would teach an elementary school kid about a fire drill,” Gleason said. “We want to have the resources available.”
Gleason said the lounge staff felt that the women’s restroom was the most discreet location in person, but anyone can order the drink.
“The way our business runs, you can order from your cocktail waitress or you can order from the bar. So really, if you tell anyone in the restaurant that you want to order the pink drink, they should know the proper protocols,” Gleason said.
Sturgis chose the name of the drink, which she picked because it is easy to remember and wouldn’t be confused with other drinks the lounge offers.
“I know myself, as well as many of my friends, have been put in undesirable situations, and they can be hard to get out of — especially when alcohol is involved,” Sturgis said. “It is amazing and refreshing to work for a bar that is inclusive and caring of all of our staff and, most importantly, our guests.”
CONTACT Executive Director Sharon Pressman provides advocacy and support for victims of sexual assault and stalking in six West Virginia counties. As a resident of Huntington, she saw LaFontaine’s Facebook post while scrolling on the app.
“It doesn’t happen in the bar, but it starts at the bar. It starts with somebody either overdrinking or something gets slipped in their drink, which still happens very, very frequently. So it really is important for victims to know that if they’re feeling unsafe where they are, that there’s somebody that will help them,” Pressman said. “(CONTACT) talked about doing a little campaign where we would do outreach to bars and restaurants, and asking them to do this kind of thing. That’s why it made me feel really good that LaFontaine’s had taken it on themselves to do this.”
Cabell County CONTACT Advocate Christina Meade said not to give dates met through a dating app your phone number or allow them to pay for an Uber to get home because, while it is a nice gesture, the date will have access to your address.
McGleason said the restaurant’s Facebook post promoting the new safety drink was viewed over 10,000 times the day after it was posted.
“I think it’s going to create a ripple effect, and other places might create their own policy,” he said.
To learn more about local resources or information regarding safe dating or stalking, visit contacthuntington.com/index.html or call CONTACT’s 24-hour hotline at 866-399-7273.
