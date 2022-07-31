The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington-based Richwood Industries has a plan to expand and consolidate its Huntington locations under one roof in the former CW building in the Paul Coffey Industrial Park near Ashland within the next three to four years, according to company officials. This is a 27-acre campus with over 140,000 square feet of production and office space.

 Courtesy of Richwood Industries

HUNTINGTON — Huntington-based Richwood Industries says it’s expanding and consolidating its operations to Ashland.

Richwood, which has been in Huntington since it was founded in 1976, designs and manufactures products for the material handling industry and has clients around the globe.

