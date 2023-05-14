The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tricia Ball
Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, is launching Leadership Huntington, an initiative designed to connect, develop, empower and mobilize current and emerging leaders who are committed to making a difference in the Huntington region.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is launching Leadership Huntington, an initiative designed to connect, develop, empower and mobilize current and emerging leaders who are committed to making a difference in the region.

Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, says the program aims to bring together leaders from diverse industries and backgrounds to foster collaboration, promote community involvement and develop a network of informed and engaged leaders. She said the curriculum is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the region’s economic, social, and political landscape, while equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to tackle complex business challenges.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

