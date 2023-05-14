Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, is launching Leadership Huntington, an initiative designed to connect, develop, empower and mobilize current and emerging leaders who are committed to making a difference in the Huntington region.
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is launching Leadership Huntington, an initiative designed to connect, develop, empower and mobilize current and emerging leaders who are committed to making a difference in the region.
Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, says the program aims to bring together leaders from diverse industries and backgrounds to foster collaboration, promote community involvement and develop a network of informed and engaged leaders. She said the curriculum is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the region’s economic, social, and political landscape, while equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to tackle complex business challenges.
“This is something I have been talking about since I interviewed for my position at the chamber,” Ball said. “I am so excited that the time has come to launch Leadership Huntington. We believe that investing in the development of our members is key to building a strong and vibrant business community. It is my hope that this program will not only help us to retain leaders here but also to activate them as change agents and ambassadors for our community.”
The program is open to all people who live or work in Cabell or Wayne counties, she said.
The first class of Leadership Huntington will attend monthly sessions running from September 2023 to May 2024, with a graduation ceremony in June 2024.
Ball said each session will be organized around a theme and will be explored through speakers, discussions, field trips and exclusive experiential activities. She said sessions will include an orientation, health care, local government, Marshall University, manufacturing, media and arts, state government, tourism and workforce development.
The Huntington program is a local version of Leadership West Virginia, which is affiliated with the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Leadership West Virginia had its first session for 2023 last week in Huntington.
“It’s a leadership training and development program, established in 1991,” Leadership West Virginia Executive Director Pam Farris said. “We’re in our 32nd year, and we’ve had over 1,500 people go through the program.”
Farris said Leadership West Virginia offered assistance to the Huntington chamber to help get things started.
“There are many county and city programs across the state doing this,” she said. “I think it’s a great idea for this community of Huntington and the Tri-State to bring together their leaders of the community to get to know their community better know how they can improve their community. That’s kind of a good way to get started before you come through the statewide program, so we embrace it.”
Toney Stroud, chief of staff and general counsel at Marshall University, is a 2015 graduate of Leadership West Virginia and spoke to the statewide group at the university Thursday.
“We talked a little bit about what’s going on at Marshall University — some exciting things we have going here on here,” he said. “We shared some of the president’s vision for where Marshall University is going in the future and talked a little bit about the state of West Virginia and some of the great economic development that’s occurring within the state.”
Stroud said Ball’s vision for Leadership Huntington is a tremendous idea.
“It helps you get to know your community leadership,” he said. “With all the new people we have coming into Huntington, I think it’s a great idea to get people into the community to get to know people learn what the community needs. We have needs for people to step up and lead in many different segments in our economy, and this is just another opportunity for people to do it.”
Applications for the inaugural class of Leadership Huntington will be available from May 15 to June 30. Selections will take place in July, Ball said. Tuition for Leadership Huntington will be $1,500 for employees of chamber member businesses and $2,000 for non-members.
Ball says Leadership Huntington will provide a “behind-the-scenes look at our businesses, assets, government, and economic development happening in the area. Leadership development will be woven throughout the sessions, and participants will learn design thinking, a framework for developing innovative solutions to our community’s biggest challenges.”
