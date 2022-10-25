HUNTINGTON — This year’s Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce annual dinner set will have something new.
“For the first time, the annual dinner will include our first silent auction benefitting the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation,” said Tricia Ball, the chamber’s president and CEO.
Ball says the chamber’s foundation is a nonprofit that supports leadership development, small business education and initiatives that promote shopping local, like the Candy Cane Trail — formerly the Downtown Huntington Small Business Crawl and Restaurant Week.
“With support, the foundation can do even more,” Ball said.
The 132nd Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner is set for Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Mountain Health Arena Convention Center in downtown Huntington. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a VIP reception for gold and silver sponsors, then at 5 p.m. there will be a cocktail reception for all other guests and at 6 p.m. the dinner and the program will begin.
The program is presented by Marshall University and Mountain Health Network at the Mountain Health Arena Convention Center and will feature U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., as the keynote speaker.
The Stephen G. Roberts Leadership Award recipient will be announced at the dinner, Ball added.
“This award is sponsored by Encova Insurance and recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Huntington Region and its ongoing success through their leadership and actions,” she said. “It is named after current West Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and former Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts.”
Ball says three table sponsorship levels are still available, as well as individual tickets. For information about sponsoring a table or purchasing tickets, call 304-525-5131 or email erin@huntingtonchamber.org.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
