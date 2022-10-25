The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20211112 chamberdinner 03.jpg
The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner is scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — This year’s Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce annual dinner set will have something new.

“For the first time, the annual dinner will include our first silent auction benefitting the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation,” said Tricia Ball, the chamber’s president and CEO.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

