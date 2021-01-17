HUNTINGTON — Allison White felt confident her community stood ready to support its local bars and restaurants, but she realized there was no organized avenue for providing aid, so she created one.
White, a Huntington native and owner of Sip Downtown Brasserie, created the Huntington Bar and Restaurant Relief Effort (HBRRE) to provide that infrastructure.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us personally, professionally and socially,” she said. “Businesses have closed in record numbers, and those that have survived have not done so without struggle. The service industry has been one of the hardest-hit across the nation due to restrictions, shutdowns and manpower issues. Service personnel have seen hours cut, tips diminished due to significantly fewer patrons and many have been left unemployed. Bar and restaurant owners have all, at one time or another, considered the possibility of insolvency.”
White has been involved in community service and humanitarian work throughout her career as an accountant and now as business owner. Just two weeks after launching her idea, HBRRE has raised over $30,000 through donations from local businesses, residents and distant friends of Huntington and charitable foundations from as far away as Florida.
“Donations are being made through the City of Huntington Foundation, which is a 501-C-3 entity,” White explained. “All donations are appreciated.”
A donation of $250 will entitle the donor to a three course dinner for two at Sip, $500 includes the above dinner with a bottle of wine and donors of $1,000 will receive the aforementioned dinner plus an upscale wine tasting for six people.
“Net proceeds from these donations will be distributed to locally owned, downtown Huntington bars and restaurants and their employees,” White said.
She says a simple application for funds is available by contacting her via her email at allisonbwhite@hotmail.com.
White has set an ambitious goal of raising $100,000 by the end of January.
“The funds will be distributed in early to mid-February,” she said.
White’s hope is that businesses across the country will see what the HBRRE has accomplished in such a short time and will tap into the generosity and community spirt of their own towns and cities.
With a grin, she also hinted that being a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show would be an excellent platform to spread this message.
Some of those that have supported the effort with donations include United Bank, Moses Auto Mall, Doug Reynolds, Phoebe Randolph, State Farm, Rob and Valerie Sellards, Dutch Miller Auto Group, Holly Mount, Woelfel & Woelfel LLP, David Denning, Huntington Quarterly, Tim and Jennie Yost, Kindred Communications, Bill Rawlinson, Assured Partners, Hillary Adams, Con-Jel Sales, Leigh Norris, Glazer Saad Anderson L.C., Sarah Walling, Huntington Chiropractic, DJ and Jamie Casto, Central Sales Company, Chad D. Barry L.C., Mutual Wholesalers, Ian Moore, Somerville & Co. PLLC and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“I can’t express enough my appreciation for donations made and for those to come and feels a deep sense of local pride for the support this effort has thus far received,” she said. “Huntington is a city that we as business owners are all proud to be a part of. The amazing response to this effort has reinforced my love for this community and all of its people.”
For updates on fundraising efforts or further information, visit the Huntington Bar and Restaurant Relief Effort page on Facebook or follow Sipdowntownbrasserie on Facebook and Instagram or call Sip at 304-523-5533.