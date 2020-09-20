HUNTINGTON — After nearly 90 years in business in Huntington’s Altizer neighborhood, family-run waterworks distribution company C.I. Thornburg Co. is now CITCO Water.
The company recently unveiled its corporate rebrand, which includes a name change, a new mission, a refreshed brand, and branded services lines and community investment programs.
CEO Jeff Morrison shared the news with all employees as the internal rollout began saying, “Our mission is only a refined version of what we have always known well about ourselves. With my grandfather’s vision achieved, we have renamed the company to CITCO Water to reflect our growth and experience in the water and wastewater industry. It not only tells the world we are here to stay, but that we are invested in every single one of you.”
Huntington native Terry Cremeans, a senior inside sales representative who has been with the company for 47 years, said it’s an exciting time.
“I started out as a warehouse person, then a warehouse manager before moving into sales,” Cremeans said. “It’s very exciting times here. This has been a great place to work and it’s been a very rewarding career for me. I can’t imagine being any place else or working any place else.”
Tanner Wild, of Huntington, works as a sales contractor in the project estimating department. He has been with the company just over a year.
“I have a longtime connection with the Morrison family,” Wild said. “They had a job available and welcomed me. I see myself being here for a long time. They are very family-oriented and really care about their employees and their community. To be here at the beginning of this new chapter is a great opportunity for me.”
Today, CITCO Water employs more than 100 team members across four states with seven full-service office locations. The locations include Huntington, Bridgeport and South Charleston in West Virginia; Lexington, Hebron and Bowling Green in Kentucky; and Nashville, Tennessee.
Products and services
CITCO Water is owned by brothers Ed Morrison, the company’s president, and Alan Morrison, the vice president.
The company supplies the water and wastewater industries with the equipment necessary to transform water from a river, stream or lake to clean drinking water for homes and business from Charles Town, West Virginia, in the Eastern Panhandle through southern Ohio and Kentucky down to Memphis, Tennessee.
It is the exclusive distributor of Sensus Smart Water Metrology in West Virginia, Kentucky, southeastern Ohio and Tennessee.
“It’s the industry leader in the metering of water,” Ed said.
Traditional mechanical water meters would require a meter reader to walk up to 15 miles a day in all weather conditions to read meters.
“Everybody remembers the old guy walking down the street, lifting up the lid and trying to read the dial and then writing it down in a notebook the reading, then taking it back to the office to have it typed in,” Ed said. “There was plenty of room for human error. However, this latest cutting-edge technology avoids these errors and detects problems while they are happening. It reduces non-revenue water loss and generates revenue and saves money.”
The company also distributes chemicals to water and wastewater treatment plants. CITCO Water’s clients include companies such as West Virginia American Water, as well as municipalities in the region, public service districts and the Huntington Sanitary Board.
“There is no distributor in the country that is exactly like us,” Ed said. “There’s people that sell chemicals, there’s people that sell pipe, values and fittings and there’s people that sell water meters; but you don’t have anybody that literally selling all of them under one umbrella and one roof, but we do. That was our father’s vision, which was to have this one stop shop where you could get everything.”
“This is what we have had to do over the years to survive,” Alan said.
Company history
The company was founded as a sprinkler business by Charles Irving Thornburg in 1931. With the help of six friends and business associates, a young engineer named E. Webster “Web” Morrison purchased the company in 1958.
By 1978, Web Morrison had purchased the entire business to pass on to his two sons. Around 1991, Web Morrison retired and sold the business to his two sons.
“I literally won a coin toss to become president,” Ed said. “Dad had said you two have to decide, and I don’t care how you do it, to see who would be president and who would be vice president.”
“You could say my brother lost that coin toss as well,” Alan Morrison said with a smile. “However you want to look at it.”
Ed Morrison started working for CITCO in May 1973 as an inside sales representative. He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and operations research from Virginia Tech. He and his wife, Karen, are the parents of Eddie and Mary Beth, who both work for CITCO.
“I came to work for my father after graduating from Virginia Tech in 1973 as an engineer,” he said. “I had worked here while in high school too. I was loading and unloading trucks, but that was a summer job.”
Alan Morrison joined the family business in March 1977 as an engineered product sales representative. He graduated from Virginia Tech where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology. He and his wife, Catherine, are the parents of Jeff and Brooke.
“My brother was already here and I got the strong feeling from him that he really wanted me to be here with him with our dad,” Alan said. “They made me feel like they wanted me to come here and even though I had a couple other opportunities, I knew this was the best place for me to be. Obviously, it’s been an extreme challenge at times, but also been extremely rewarding and you couldn’t ask for anything better in your life. To do it for this long and have this level of success has been incredible.”
The next generation
Just as their father before them, Ed and Alan Morrison have begun the transition of handing the business off to their children.
“Alan and I are second-generation owners, and we are still owners, but we have my two children, Mary Beth Anderson and Eddie Morrison III, working here along with Alan’s son, Jeff, as the third generation,” Ed said.
Jeff Morrison is chief executive officer, Anderson is chief operating officer and Eddie Morrison is chief technical officer.
Jeff Morrison was appointed CEO in December 2013. His career at CITCO began in 2007 at CITCO’s Lexington office, where he developed its engineered product sales and service departments. Jeff continues to run the company from Lexington.
Before joining the ranks at CITCO, Jeff Morrison studied business administration at the University of Florida and later pursued his dream of becoming a professional tennis player. He won the 1999 NCAA singles championship and played seven years on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour, at one point being ranked No. 85 in the world in men’s singles.
Eddie Morrison started working for the family business in 2005. He graduated in 2000 from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in applied medical professions, specializing in medical technologies. He became the IT system administrator for CITCO in 2014.
Anderson has been general manager of CITCO’s Huntington office since 2015. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University, double-majoring in computer science and math. After graduating, she worked for IBM Retail Store Solutions testing and programming operating systems and middleware.
She continued to work on retail operating systems as a marketing technical specialist then as a product manager for 4690 and Linux systems. While working as a product manager, she earned her MBA from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.
She joined CITCO in late 2012 and worked in a variety of roles, including marketing, special projects and the director of fabrication before becoming general manager.
“Alan and I still work every day, but the three of them are handling most of the day to day activities,” Ed Morrison said.
Looking ahead
The company has experienced decades of growth by ensuring the water coming out of faucets is clean and safe.
In April, the company bought a distributor in Hebron, Kentucky.
“Our Hebron location will give us an avenue into southern Ohio and Indiana,” Ed Morrison said.
He said the company currently serves about all of southern Ohio, all of Kentucky, all of West Virginia, all of Tennessee and some parts of southwestern Virginia.
“We are looking at getting into southwestern Virginia more,” Ed Morrison said.
In October, a new South Charleston location is set to open, entering a market vacated by Ferguson Waterworks and hiring all of its employees.
“I am pretty excited about our future,” Alan Morrison said. “Business in our industry is really a little bit of a war of attrition. Sometimes you just have to outlast and endure tough times. Certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic is a tough time. Don’t know when it will pass, but we will be stronger on the other side of it. I think our future is bright with our new rebranded company, new locations and new people.”
Ed Morrison said he will always remember one thing his father said 40 years ago.
“He said, ‘Boys, there may come a day when something might happen to the economy and people might not buy new cars, buy new clothes or be able to do different things, but they are always going to want to drink water and flush their commodes.’ So, in this crazy time with the coronavirus pandemic, I didn’t realize then how prophetic his words were going to be in 2020.”