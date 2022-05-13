CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is looking for volunteers to help with its emergency simulation exercise later this month.
“This simulation is a very important part of our operations here at Huntington Tri-State,” said Brent Brown, the airport’s executive director. “We are committed to safety in every aspect of our organization and this exercise allows us to perfect our skills and procedures. We’re looking forward to a great event.”
The airport’s triennial Full-Scale, Mass Casualty Preparedness Exercise is required by the Federal Aviation Administration and is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
Brown says the purpose of the exercise is to test and evaluate emergency response plans of the airport, first response emergency services, hospitals, community nonprofits and other local emergency preparedness organizations in the event of a major disaster, aircraft, natural or otherwise.
“Volunteers play a significant role in ensuring the success of an event by creating a realistic exercise environment,” according to Brown.
Although the details of the scenario cannot be disclosed, efforts are now underway to recruit 50 volunteer actors to portray accident victims, Brown said.
“These individuals will simulate injured aircraft passengers,” he said.
Exercise play begins promptly at 10 a.m., Brown said.
“Throughout the day, ‘victims’ will be triaged and some will be transported to simulated field hospitals,” he said. “At the conclusion of the exercise, all volunteers will be returned to the Armory parking area where they will check out with the volunteer coordinator and be released.”
Brown said a firm commitment is requested when registering for the exercise and if a volunteer realizes later that they will not be able to participate, they are asked to contact Ashley Draper, volunteer coordinator, by email at adraper@tristateairport.com to withdraw.
Brown added the event will take place rain or shine.
“Due to the exercise being outside and regardless of temperature and rain or shine, volunteers should dress for the weather,” he said. “Volunteers are required to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. No sandals or flip flops.”
Volunteer are asked to report to the Army National Guard Armory on Booth Road off W.Va. 75 at 8 a.m. and follow the signs for volunteer parking. Inside, all volunteers must sign in and receive their assignments, volunteer briefings and safety instructions. Transportation to the exercise field will be provided.
Volunteers can register at https://tristateairport.com/.