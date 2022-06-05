CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is chasing after a new route to two cities, but to achieve its goal there must be much more support from the local business community, the airport’s director says.
“We launched our ‘Soar’ capital campaign in March, and while we are about 75% there in terms of reaching our monetary goal of $250,000, we are well below the number of businesses needed to sell this new route to an airline,” said Brent Brown, director of Huntington Tri-State Airport.
Brown says so far the airport has received commitments from around 25 businesses in the Tri-State, which is well below the 100 businesses he needs to get the airline’s attention.
“Everyone is aware of the $750,000 grant award to be used to recruit, initiate and support new air service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport,” Brown said. “However, the other piece of the $750,000 is a local match. They want to see a minimum of a million dollars, and we have three-quarters of that with the grant. The $250,000 match cannot come from the airport; it must come from the community.”
The new route would be Chicago to Huntington to Dulles and then back, according to Brown.
He said with Tri-State being a small regional airport, it has limited service with only one hub offering to Charlotte, North Carolina. Airport officials want to offer more options, he said.
“It’s difficult for people who are trying to go west because they have to go east and typically they have a long layover,” Brown said. “For a lot of folks heading west, the Chicago route makes a lot of sense.”
Brown says those who have pledged donations to the campaign have been very generous.
“We appreciate it very much, but these legacy airlines cater more to business travelers versus leisure travelers and want to see that support from the business community,” she said. “Right now, we have about $175,000 in hand, so now we really need the local businesses to step up and show support. It would be nice if they could give $500 to $1,000, but if they can only afford $100 or $50 we would gladly take it. We are at the point now if we had 100 businesses, I could go to airline with a number of supporters that would get their attention.”
Brown said the airport recently hosted a Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event to talk about the fundraising campaign and to show the local business community things going on there.
“We had over 60 people attend that represented lots of local businesses and wanted to show them what we have been doing coming out of the pandemic,” Brown said. “We really need to use the service that we have as well. So far, things are going well. Most flights have been full. The airlines have the same data I do, so continuing to have these flights full must continue. If we want better service, we also need to show folks are using the service we have.”
Brown said enplanements are about 87% of pre-pandemic numbers.
“Some of that is due to COIVD, but now a lot of it has to due with inflation and the rising costs of fuel,” he said. “The airlines are experiencing staffing issues, pilot shortages and so far it’s been a struggle due to several factors, and not just COVID.”
Brown said the airport is a critical hub for economic development in the region.
“The airport provides hundreds of jobs across many industries, significant revenue streams throughout the area, and is the hub for business and leisure travel in the region,” he said. “This campaign will allow us to demonstrate to the major airlines that our citizens want these new routes and are willing to utilize them.”
Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, says the airport is a major asset for economic development in the region.
“When people think about the airport, it is normally limited to a personal vacation or business trip they are taking. What I think a lot of people don’t realize, though, is how big of a factor the airport is to businesses who are considering locating in the area or to talent our employers are trying to recruit,” Ball said. “All of the airport’s current routes move south. Being able to add routes to the east and west would make our region even more appealing for those businesses and individuals who are considering making the greater Huntington area home. I would encourage everyone to contribute to the SOAR campaign, even if it is a $50 or $100 donation. The broader support we are able to show for the airport from different types of businesses and individuals, the stronger of a chance we will have to secure these new routes.”
Recently, the Cabell County Commission donated $50,000 to the Soar campaign, while Wayne County has given $25,000.
“The money comes from one of our levies to promote economic development,” said Cabell County Commission President Jim Morgan. “This new service at the airport would definitely help with economic development in the county by giving alternatives to Chicago and Washington, D.C. that could attract more businesses and leisure travelers to our area.”
Brown said the airport has also received support from Huntington, Barboursville and Ashland, as well as from economic development officials in Lawrence County, Ohio. He declined to give the exact amount each city pledged since he hasn’t actually received the funds.
“I will say that we have the support from local governments and economic development agencies we need, but we must get more support from local businesses in the Tri-State,” he said. “Two of the greatest ways to get better service is show financial support for this campaign and to continue using the service we already have.”
Brown said he will have his first meeting with an airline in two weeks about the proposed new route.
“I will be able to start pitching the Soar campaign, new service routes and the community support, so if we are to have any chance in getting this new service we need everyone in the Tri-State business community to step up now,” he said.
Those wanting information about donating to the Soar campaign can find it several ways. Businesses and individuals can call the airport at 304-453-6165, ext. 314 or email Ashley Draper, Brown’s executive assistant, at adraper@tristateairport.com.
The campaign also accepts check donations by mail to Huntington Tri-State Airport, 1449 Airport Road, Huntington, WV 25704.
“Just make sure you put that it’s for the Soar campaign in the memo line,” Brown said.
More information is available at www.tristateairport.com.
“We are asking for your help to bring those flights to Huntington Tri-State Airport,” Brown said. “Your investment, large or small, provides proof that you believe in the positive impact of the airport on our region. We just need to get the numbers behind it so we can say that our community really wants this and needs this. I think it’s a great opportunity to support our local airport, and in turn they’ll get the support from that new route.”
Currently, Huntington Tri-State Airport provides commercial service, air cargo, military and general aviation traffic. The airport has two major airlines serving seven nonstop destinations: Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Destin, St. Petersburg/Clearwater and Punta Gorda/Fort Myers in Florida; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.