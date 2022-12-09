CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport is chasing after a new route to two cities, and thanks to the local community it is getting closer to reality.
Airport officials announced on Thursday the airport has reached the community match fundraising goal of the “Soar” capital campaign that began in March.
Brent Brown, executive director of the Huntington Tri-State Airport, said the U.S. Department of Transportation had pledged a grant of over $1 million with the stipulation that the community makes a financial contribution of at least 25% of the funding.
“Everyone is aware of the $750,000 grant award to be used to recruit, initiate and support new air service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport,” Brown said. “However, the other piece of the $750,000 is a local match.”
Brown thanked all of the donors.
“From the large amounts committed by the many businesses and organizations throughout the region to the individual donors, we appreciate the support of the airport and the campaign,” he said.
The new route would be Chicago to Huntington to Dulles and then back, according to Brown.
He said with Tri-State being a small regional airport, it has limited service, with only one hub offering to Charlotte, North Carolina. Airport officials want to offer more options, he said.
“It’s difficult for people who are trying to go west because they have to go east and typically they have a long layover,” Brown said. “For a lot of folks heading west, the Chicago route makes a lot of sense.”
The next step in the grant effort has already begun, according to Brown. He said airlines have been approached by airport officials with the goal of providing additional services and routes to the airport.
“While the airline industry is facing a severe pilot shortage since COVID, we remain positive that our airline partners will continue to work hard to provide the region with additional routes,” said Brown.
Currently, Huntington Tri-State Airport provides commercial service, air cargo, military and general aviation traffic. The airport has two major airlines serving seven nonstop destinations: Charlotte, North Carolina; Orlando, Destin, St. Petersburg/Clearwater and Punta Gorda/Fort Myers in Florida; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
