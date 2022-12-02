The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Hutton Wayfarer Gallery in South Point, Ohio, is reopening on Saturday with a new exhibition by Robert Hutton.

 Submitted photo

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Hutton Wayfarer Gallery in South Point is reopening Saturday with a new exhibition by Robert Hutton.

The reopening event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. and includes an artist reception, artist talk and exhibition of new oil pastels based on the Gospels, acrylics from the Gospel series, along with previous work created for two Benedum Foundation grants during two sabbaticals from Marshall University: “Painted Portrayals” and “Painted Parables.”

