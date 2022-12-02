SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Hutton Wayfarer Gallery in South Point is reopening Saturday with a new exhibition by Robert Hutton.
The reopening event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. and includes an artist reception, artist talk and exhibition of new oil pastels based on the Gospels, acrylics from the Gospel series, along with previous work created for two Benedum Foundation grants during two sabbaticals from Marshall University: “Painted Portrayals” and “Painted Parables.”
“The gallery has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, and the 2021 ice storm that damaged our studio, garage and gallery and the serious car wreck where Robert’s back was broken,” said Robin Hutton, the gallery’s director. “The oil pastels were created after the accident.”
Robert Hutton’s small sculptures in bronze and terracotta, ceramic tile art, watercolors and oil paintings are also exhibited throughout the five gallery rooms. Robert Hutton is a Marshall University faculty emeritus doing full-time art in his studio since 1999. He was the artist of the Marshall Lab School Tile Memorial that was unveiled in Marshall University’s Education Building, the former lab school, on Oct. 14, 2018. Hutton Wayfarer Gallery had its grand opening on Dec. 29, 2018.
Hutton Wayfarer Gallery is located at 52 Private Drive 250, County Road 144 in South Point. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP by calling 304-634-8674 and leaving a message.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
